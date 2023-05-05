Energy crisis: Habeck wants to reduce electricity prices for industry by up to 30 billion euros

Habeck wants to reduce electricity prices for industry by up to 30 billion euros
Energy-intensive companies should get help in the form of a subsidized electricity price. Economics Minister Robert Habeck wants to cap the price at six cents per kilowatt hour. The financing should cause discussions in the traffic light government.
BEconomics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to increase the competitiveness of industry with a reduced electricity price. In view of the high prices in an international comparison, the costs for the energy-intensive industry should be limited to six cents per kilowatt hour, according to a paper by his ministry. Companies in international competition would benefit from this, the reduced tariff applies to 80 percent of the basic consumption of basic industries such as chemicals or steel. The concept should be phased out by 2030 at the latest. According to today’s electricity prices, the costs for the state would be between 25 and 30 billion euros and should be paid from the economic stabilization fund.
The plans thus follow the current electricity price brake, which is limited until spring 2024. It provides a price of seven cents for a basic consumption. However, this is linked to numerous conditions such as a ban on dividends and bonuses, so that hardly any large companies have taken advantage of it.
According to Habeck, the concept should then be replaced by a so-called transformation price, which ties in with the expansion of renewable energies. Companies should then benefit directly from the reduced production costs of wind or solar power and conclude contracts directly with the operators.
In particular, the financing of the reduced industrial electricity price should cause discussions in the traffic light government. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had already stated that he saw no leeway for this. He rejects financing from the economic stabilization fund, he is intended for times of crisis. In addition, he considers such a price for selected companies to be unfair.
