The EU energy ministers asked that by mid-September the European Commission “propose emergency and temporary interventions, including the price cap on gas”. This is what we read in the conclusions of the extraordinary summit. “Specific measures on this aspect should also help limit the impact of high gas prices on EU electricity markets and energy prices for consumers.” On the price cap, “the ministers have reviewed the possible options for the introduction of a price cap on gas imported from specific jurisdictions, further work is needed with respect to the possible introduction of such measures”.

Commissioner Simson: price cap only makes sense on Russian gas



“Today several ministers asked us to analyze the price cap for the rest of the gas imported from the EU: if the purpose of our policy is to counter the Russian manipulation of gas deliveries to the EU, it makes sense to target only Russian gas. »Said the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, at the end of the extraordinary Council. “At this stage, nothing is out of the question” but, he stressed, “a general ceiling on gas imports, including those of LNG, could present a challenge to the security of supply”.

Ready for a new extraordinary summit in September

“If necessary, I am ready to convene another extraordinary meeting” of the European energy ministers “to decide concrete measures before the end of the month” announced the Minister of Industry of the Czech Republic, Jozef Síkela, who leads the presidency of turn of the EU, at the end of the extraordinary Energy Council.

Cingolani: EU majority for price cap

In the Energy Council in Brussels, “15 countries clearly pronounced themselves in favor of a generalized price cap”, “three would prefer to have the price cap only on Russian gas”, “three have no preliminary rulings but would like it” subject to sustainability checks “with a reasonable opening and 5 countries that are against or neutral ». This was said by the Minister of Energy Transition Roberto Cingolani at the end of the extraordinary meeting of energy ministers. “It is a very strong majority”, and that is why we asked the presidency and “it will be put in the mandate given to the Commission to draw up a scenario as soon as possible”.

State aid framework until the end of 2023

The European energy ministers, in the draft conclusions of the summit, also ask Brussels to “extend and expand at least until 31 December 2023” the temporary crisis framework on state aid to support companies severely affected by expensive energy. The update of the emergency framework will make it possible to facilitate the coverage of the increase in energy prices for the industry, encourage investments in renewables and decarbonisation and support liquidity for the sector’s utilities struggling with high volatility.