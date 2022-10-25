A Manifesto with ideas and proposals to support the new government in the challenge of our time: overcoming the energy crisis without renouncing to pursue with determination the ecological transition, crucial for the development of the country and the protection of the environmental balance. The document will be the landing point of the inaugural Convention of the Guido Carli Foundation, “Energie coraggiose. Forces that make the world move ”, scheduled in Rome, at Villa Blanc, on 2 December. At the center is the theme of energies, understood in their double meaning as primary economic goods and engines of just and inclusive innovation.

“In the last two years marked by the pandemic and the restart – explains Romana Liuzzo, President of the Guido Carli Foundation – I had identified Re-Birth and New World as keywords. In 2023 the Courageous Energies will be fundamental. To explain them, I borrow the word ‘meraki’ from the Greek dictionary. It means ‘doing something with your whole self, with passion, creativity and love’. Citizens and businesses have thus overcome the tragedy of Covid, allowing Italy to grow to record levels in 2021. European solidarity was fundamental. A solidarity that cannot and must not be lacking today: in the face of the darkness of war and the social and economic costs of the energy crisis, closures and selfishness must be abandoned. We save ourselves and innovate only together, gathering all the ‘generative’ forces. This is what our Manifesto will serve ”.

The Convention – opened by President Liuzzo, followed by an institutional greeting – will see the participation of leading exponents from the world of institutions, businesses and culture. Moderated by the journalist and TV presenter Veronica Gentili, it will be divided into three parts.

The first, dedicated to “Crisis and innovation”, will have as protagonist Claudio Descalzi, Eni CEO, interviewed by the director of Tg1, Monica Maggioni.

The second, “Publishing in motion”, foresees a face to face between Urbano Cairo, President of Cairo Communication and RCS, and Gentili.

The third, “Pro-positive energies: between ethics and development”, will see the moderator lead a debate with Domitilla Benigni, CEO & Coo Elettronica, psychiatrist Paolo Crepet, Sergio Dompè, president of Dompè Farmaceutici SpA, Luigi Ferraris, managing director of Ferrovie dello State, Stefano Sala, CEO of Publitalia ’80 and Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni.

The event will take place in the presence, in compliance with the anti-Covid regulations and will also be broadcast in live streaming on ansa.it, breaking latest news, tgcom24.it and on the Facebook page of the Guido Carli Foundation.