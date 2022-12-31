Home News Energy, new bill calculation in spring: those who consume less pay less
News

Energy, new bill calculation in spring: those who consume less pay less

by admin
Energy, new bill calculation in spring: those who consume less pay less

With the 35 billion maneuver that is about to collect the definitive go-ahead from the Senate, the government, in the wake of the previous one, has decided to direct a large part of the available resources to keep energy tariff increases under control and to meet families and businesses.

The new strategy: encouraging energy saving

In view of a broader planning and reorganization, the executive is thinking of identifying a new mechanism for calculating bills that protects protected bands and encourages energy savings. The strategy was outlined a few days ago by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti: on bills – he explained during an interview at the party for the tenth anniversary of Fdi, which took place in the middle of the month – “we are studying a mechanism in which the calculation of the bill should in some way encourage savings». The reduction in energy consumption is in line with the regulation drawn up by Europe which provides for a voluntary global reduction target of 10% of gross electricity consumption and a mandatory reduction of 5% of electricity consumption during peak hours.

Protected range, then those who consume more pay a higher price

Basically, according to the initial indications provided on that occasion by the manager of via Venti Settembre, the intention is to «give a protected range of consumption of 70-80%» by comparing it with the consumption «of previous years protected at the same price, then if someone consume more pay a higher price» for that part of the 20-30 percent subjected to the market.

See also  Orientalist exploration - Goffredo Fofi

For the mechanism a possible debut in spring

“It is a very complicated mechanism that could make its debut next spring,” added Giorgetti. A prerequisite for this reorganization of the price determination mechanism is to have a picture of the data that is as homogeneous and complete as possible.

Enel’s choice: discount for those who consume less

The utilities have already moved in this direction, which aim to encourage citizens to adopt more virtuous behaviors in terms of energy consumption. In October, for example, Enel sent a letter to 9 million free market customers, in which they were informed of the introduction of a small economic incentive, which would have translated into savings on the bill, for those who would have cut their consume. The company had baptized the initiative “EssentialMente”: in essence, customers were able to take advantage of a reduction of 0.10 euro for each kilowatt hour saved in the months of October, November and December.

You may also like

Court of Auditors, archiving for the Pais Becher...

Li Zhi’s British Security Act: The Standing Committee...

Shi Chuanyun: The Pandemic Covers Beijing Wang Xiaohong...

The End of a Paradoxical Papacy – John...

The southern section of Metro Line 16 will...

Salassa, a woman injured, overturns with the car

Passenger traffic in and out of Beijing recovers...

Work, the great slowdown of 2023: six thousand...

Chengdu pre-allocated 1.576 billion yuan in treatment expenses...

Guide to the fourth dose: recommended over 60...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy