With the 35 billion maneuver that is about to collect the definitive go-ahead from the Senate, the government, in the wake of the previous one, has decided to direct a large part of the available resources to keep energy tariff increases under control and to meet families and businesses.

The new strategy: encouraging energy saving

In view of a broader planning and reorganization, the executive is thinking of identifying a new mechanism for calculating bills that protects protected bands and encourages energy savings. The strategy was outlined a few days ago by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti: on bills – he explained during an interview at the party for the tenth anniversary of Fdi, which took place in the middle of the month – “we are studying a mechanism in which the calculation of the bill should in some way encourage savings». The reduction in energy consumption is in line with the regulation drawn up by Europe which provides for a voluntary global reduction target of 10% of gross electricity consumption and a mandatory reduction of 5% of electricity consumption during peak hours.

Protected range, then those who consume more pay a higher price

Basically, according to the initial indications provided on that occasion by the manager of via Venti Settembre, the intention is to «give a protected range of consumption of 70-80%» by comparing it with the consumption «of previous years protected at the same price, then if someone consume more pay a higher price» for that part of the 20-30 percent subjected to the market.

For the mechanism a possible debut in spring

“It is a very complicated mechanism that could make its debut next spring,” added Giorgetti. A prerequisite for this reorganization of the price determination mechanism is to have a picture of the data that is as homogeneous and complete as possible.

Enel’s choice: discount for those who consume less

The utilities have already moved in this direction, which aim to encourage citizens to adopt more virtuous behaviors in terms of energy consumption. In October, for example, Enel sent a letter to 9 million free market customers, in which they were informed of the introduction of a small economic incentive, which would have translated into savings on the bill, for those who would have cut their consume. The company had baptized the initiative “EssentialMente”: in essence, customers were able to take advantage of a reduction of 0.10 euro for each kilowatt hour saved in the months of October, November and December.