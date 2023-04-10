Home News Energy prices: Hardly any aid money has been paid out in Hamburg so far | > – News
Status: 04/10/2023 3:52 p.m

Because of the sharp rise in energy prices, Hamburg launched an emergency fund last year – with around 125 million euros. So far, however, little money has flowed.

Theaters, sports clubs, libraries: they should all benefit from the city’s help so that they don’t get into trouble in the face of the sharp rise in electricity and gas prices. There is also an extra pot of 15 million euros to prevent energy cuts if customers have not paid their bill. By the end of February, not even 10,000 euros of this sum had been used. However, the social authorities do not rule out that there will be more in the coming weeks and months.

So far no payments to theaters and museums

Around nine million euros have so far been paid to daycare centers and retired city officials. According to the Senate, nothing from the emergency fund has been paid to theaters and museums so far, but various projects are still planned, such as replacing lamps.

Finance Senator not sad

Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD) told NDR 90.3 that he was not sad that so little emergency money had been used so far. This shows that the other aid packages are working.

