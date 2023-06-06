Energy saving plan: The government has decided to close shops at 8 pm across the country

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 7:45 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) In order to control the energy crisis, the government has decided to close shopping malls, shops, commercial centers across the country till 8 pm. According to the sources, in the energy saving plan to be presented to the National Economic Council, it has been proposed to close the markets permanently at 8 pm. The decision will save 28.2 million dollars annually. 28 lakh 50 thousand units of electricity will be saved.

There is also a proposal to ban the use of ordinary light bulbs under the Energy Saving Plan, through which savings of 10.3 million dollars are expected. By banning the use of ordinary bulbs, one billion units of electricity will be saved.

According to the sources, an estimated saving of 419 million dollars has been estimated for water geysers. The government has also decided to prepare a load management plan for discos and gas companies, while the implementation of the National Energy Saving Plan has been declared as a major challenge.

Sources say that the National Economic Council directed the federation and the provinces to implement the National Energy Saving Plan.