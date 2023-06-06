Home » Energy saving plan: The government has decided to close shops at 8 pm across the country
News

Energy saving plan: The government has decided to close shops at 8 pm across the country

by admin
Energy saving plan: The government has decided to close shops at 8 pm across the country

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 7:45 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) In order to control the energy crisis, the government has decided to close shopping malls, shops, commercial centers across the country till 8 pm. According to the sources, in the energy saving plan to be presented to the National Economic Council, it has been proposed to close the markets permanently at 8 pm. The decision will save 28.2 million dollars annually. 28 lakh 50 thousand units of electricity will be saved.

There is also a proposal to ban the use of ordinary light bulbs under the Energy Saving Plan, through which savings of 10.3 million dollars are expected. By banning the use of ordinary bulbs, one billion units of electricity will be saved.

According to the sources, an estimated saving of 419 million dollars has been estimated for water geysers. The government has also decided to prepare a load management plan for discos and gas companies, while the implementation of the National Energy Saving Plan has been declared as a major challenge.

Sources say that the National Economic Council directed the federation and the provinces to implement the National Energy Saving Plan.

See also

File photo

The interbank rate of dollar increased by 52 paise.

See also  Secrets of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee Xi Jinping used this reason to persuade the party | The Communist Party of China | The third historical resolution | Chen Pokong |

You may also like

Candlelight in the Garden Corner: A rally to...

Mayor of Hernandarias encourages reforestation on World Environment...

Edition 14,000 – The Journal

As big as Luxembourg – Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam...

Allegations against Till Lindemann: Rammstein investigates the cause...

THE SOLUTION IS NOT IN TRANSPARENT BACKPACKS OR...

Women will no longer have to contribute 1,300...

Overseas Chinese hotly discuss General Secretary Xi Jinping’s...

Elderly woman dies in hospital after accident >...

Libertad visits Paranaense in search of its third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy