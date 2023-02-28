news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 27 – “To date, 170 applications have been received to access funding from the regional tender for the use of renewable energy, for a total of more than 16 million euros. 84% of the applications come from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the manufacturing sector, 5% from the commerce sector, 4% from accommodation and catering services, 7% from other sectors”.



This was announced by the regional councilor for productive activities, Sergio Emidio Bini, at the meeting organized by Confindustria Udine to present the regional tender, opened on 15 February, intended for SMEs in Friuli Venezia Giulia for the production and self-consumption of electricity and heat from renewable sources.



The notice has a total budget – recalls a note – of 55 million euros, of which 24 million from European funds and 31 million from resources allocated from the regional budget.



Micro-enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises in the manufacturing, commerce and accommodation and catering services, transport and warehousing sectors, other service activities defined in the tender, including in the form of a consortium, consortium company or network, can access the funding from the tender of a company with legal subjectivity, with primary or secondary activity referring to the registered office or local unit/secondary office in which the intervention is carried out, for investments that have not been started before 24 November 2022.



Applications can be submitted by June 15th. (HANDLE).

