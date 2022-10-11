Home News Energy, super-commissioner or super-minister: all the hypotheses and names
Giorgia Meloni continues to investigate personally the most delicate dossiers that she will face with the new government. The energy crisis, first of all, defined as “a European issue and as such to be addressed” by promising to support “any action aimed at combating speculative phenomena and unjustified increases in the cost of energy and supporting any shared initiative of concrete help to families and businesses “. The Minister of Energy Transition Roberto Cingolani is committed to passing all the dossiers to the future government, in the name of Italy’s continuity at the international level

Hypothesis Cingolani commissioner for energy

Once the deliveries have passed, Cingolani’s idea would be to go back to being a manager. Meloni, however (who according to the loyalists “is dedicating more time to the gas and energy dossier than to the formation of the government”), would have started a reflection to be able to entrust the dossier to him again, as “commissioner for energy” .

D’Amato’s name

But that’s not the only possibility. Meloni would like the experts to sit on five to seven seats, “perhaps in the area,” he says. Among the names on which he focuses a lot is Antonio D’Amato. Neapolitan entrepreneur, he was president of Confindustria from 2000 to 2004. Sondato, he would have given a first availability.

The possible arrangement

The offer is tempting: for him Meloni would be thinking of a super ministry of economic development that would reabsorb all the powers on energy, and the management of the large subsidiaries in the sector, from Eni to Enel and others. In fact, the Ministry of Ecological Transition would be emptied, which could return to the more classic formula of the Environment. It is not yet clear whether the outgoing minister Roberto Cingolani in this case will remain in the role of energy commissioner or will leave the government altogether as he declares he wants to do.

