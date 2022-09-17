Home News Energy, what is the “decoupling” between gas and electricity prices
Energy, what is the "decoupling" between gas and electricity prices

Energy, what is the “decoupling” between gas and electricity prices

The EU is working at full speed on emergency intervention and structural reform of the electricity market to tackle the surge in gas and kilovatt-hour prices, and prevent a tragic domino effect on the Old Continent’s economy. Among the European chancelleries, in particular, a new convergence on two options is emerging: a temporary ceiling (“price cap”) on the price of gas imported and used in the production of electricity and the decoupling (in technical jargon “decoupling”) of the price of gas from that of energy on wholesale markets.

A system that has been in place for over twenty years

The “decoupling” issue has been on the EU table for about a year. Following the first surge in the prices of energy raw materials caused by the recovery of the post-Covid economy, several countries have begun to experience disproportionate increases in their electricity bills despite having a marginal share of gas in the energy mix. A result determined by the mechanism developed in the nineties of the last century by the EU in conjunction with the process of liberalization of the European energy markets.

The new scenario and the request for reform

The system has worked well for decades, guaranteeing affordable energy. It also served to make coal more expensive, favoring its disposal. But the Covid crisis and the war in Ukraine have radically changed the scenario. Several capitals have pointed out that the system was good for liberalizing, but not so good for decarbonising, because it charges too much for renewables. Already in December 2021, Italy, France and Spain, Romania and Greece had asked for an incisive reform of the market rules, including gas-electricity coupling. Nine other countries (Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands) were willing to consider changes, but only on condition not to upset the existing structure. The two positions confronted each other directly and at a distance for months. Until the opening to the review of the functioning of the European electricity market arrived in May by the EU leaders.

