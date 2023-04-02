According to reports in the national press, Deputy Fabio Rampelli from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party FdI has submitted a bill to the lower house of the parliament, the House of Representatives, with the aim of guaranteeing the use of the Italian language in public administration, “saving and protecting from extinction”. It was stated that although the draft law covers all foreign languages, it is especially aimed at the use of English words that reduce the value of the Italian language. […]

