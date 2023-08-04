English club Crystal Palace are hiring a creative director

Football is increasingly confirmed as the ‘matter of fashion’. This time the Crystal Palacebecoming the first club in the Premier League, the world‘s top football league, to hire a creative director to oversee apparel collections and fashion partnerships.

As reported by BoFthe London club has chosen the sports marketing expert Kenny Annan-Jonathan to fill the unprecedented role, which will have as its first task the launch of an autumn/winter clothing collection for the 2023-24 season. Thanks to the assignment, the creative will also have the opportunity to develop products that go beyond the typical merchandising of football teams, in an attempt to grow the football team’s fan base.

Through his agency, The MailroomAnnan-Jonathan has brokered business partnerships for athletes like the former Crystal Palace captain Wilfried Zahaalso working with sportswear giants such as Nike, Adidas e Puma.

“The ‘average fan’ and the way they express their love for sport have evolved, and it’s time the world of sport evolved with them,” Annan-Jonathan said, according to the UK newspaper.

The news represents an important precedent in the fashion-football union, which in recent years has been demonstrating, also through strategic partnerships with football players, clubs and fashion houses (from the historic collaboration of Thom Browne for the Barcelona up to that of Off-White with the Milan passing through many others, ndr), how sportswear, sometimes revisited in a formal key, is not only a mass cultural phenomenon but also and above all a brand with enormous potential.