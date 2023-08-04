Home » English club Crystal Palace are hiring a creative director
News

English club Crystal Palace are hiring a creative director

by admin
English club Crystal Palace are hiring a creative director

Football is increasingly confirmed as the ‘matter of fashion’. This time the Crystal Palacebecoming the first club in the Premier League, the world‘s top football league, to hire a creative director to oversee apparel collections and fashion partnerships.

As reported by BoFthe London club has chosen the sports marketing expert Kenny Annan-Jonathan to fill the unprecedented role, which will have as its first task the launch of an autumn/winter clothing collection for the 2023-24 season. Thanks to the assignment, the creative will also have the opportunity to develop products that go beyond the typical merchandising of football teams, in an attempt to grow the football team’s fan base.

Through his agency, The MailroomAnnan-Jonathan has brokered business partnerships for athletes like the former Crystal Palace captain Wilfried Zahaalso working with sportswear giants such as Nike, Adidas e Puma.

“The ‘average fan’ and the way they express their love for sport have evolved, and it’s time the world of sport evolved with them,” Annan-Jonathan said, according to the UK newspaper.

The news represents an important precedent in the fashion-football union, which in recent years has been demonstrating, also through strategic partnerships with football players, clubs and fashion houses (from the historic collaboration of Thom Browne for the Barcelona up to that of Off-White with the Milan passing through many others, ndr), how sportswear, sometimes revisited in a formal key, is not only a mass cultural phenomenon but also and above all a brand with enormous potential.

You may also like

Mansur Yavaş announced: All eligible retirees will be...

Long Island Serial Killer Case: Victim Identified and...

New Nacional fan? Jhon Duque’s gesture that bothered...

Baldur’s Gate 3: Patch Notes BG3 Hotfix #1...

The Expansion of China’s ‘Counter-Espionage Law’ Raises Concerns...

Friendly: ASKO offers itself the champion of Ghana

Does Ana del Castillo have her perfect double?...

Recruitments from GPS Sostegno 2023/24: nomination bulletins to...

medals for the Togolese delegation – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

vehicle was destroyed on the Bridge of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy