English newspapers: Salah manipulated Martinez and ended his football career

English newspapers: Salah manipulated Martinez and ended his football career

The English newspapers praised the Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, after the Reds’ sweeping victory over Manchester United by seven clean matches today, Sunday, a victory in which Salah contributed by scoring two goals and making the same, and he became the historic scorer for Liverpool in the English Premier League, with 129 goals.

Commenting on this, the English newspaper The Independent wrote: “Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s historic top scorer in the English Premier League, as he surpassed Robbie Fowler after he scored two goals during the victory over Manchester United at Anfield.”

She added, “The 30-year-old now has 129 goals since joining the Reds in 2017 for £36m from Roma.”

The Sun newspaper said: “Liverpool star Mohamed Salah won the Man of the Match award today against Manchester United, after he scored two goals and scored twice, which means that he participated in four goals for Jurgen Klopp’s squad out of seven.”

The satirical Sportbible commented on Salah’s dribbling of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, saying: “Salah sent Martinez to go shopping.”

While the newspaper “Express” described what the 30-year-old had done as “ending the Argentine defender’s football career.”

The Liverpool Echo website, which specializes in Liverpool news, gave Salah a rating of 10, commenting: Salah’s perseverance is rewarded with two goals, two assists, and now he is the historic top scorer in the English Premier League with the “Reds.” What a player.”

