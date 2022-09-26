No matter how high their positions are, how deep their qualifications are, or how much they have contributed, leading cadres must act in strict accordance with laws and regulations, be a model of respecting the law, study the law, abide by the law, and use practical actions to drive the whole society to respect the law, study the law, abide by the law and use it.

By continuously strengthening the people’s inner support and sincere belief in the law, all the people can become loyal adherents, conscious adherents, and staunch defenders of the socialist rule of law.

Beijing Huairou incorporates the legal literacy of leading cadres and the performance of their duties according to the law into the important content of evaluation, selection and employment. “Micro-classroom”, through special lectures, situational classes, law popularization salons and other forms to allow more people to improve their legal literacy… In the past few days, all localities and departments have solidly promoted the work of popularizing the law and the publicity and education of the rule of law, and promoted Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law. Go deep and get good results.

The authority of the law comes from the inner support and sincere belief of the people. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “The vitality of the law lies in the implementation, and the implementation of the law lies in the people.” It is clear that “leading cadres at all levels shoulder important responsibilities in promoting the rule of law, and the comprehensive rule of law must seize the ‘key minority’ of leading cadres”, Give play to the role of leading cadres as a weather vane; point out that “the rule of law is a highly political professional work, and it is also a highly professional political work”, and build a high-quality legal work team; clarify that “to play a role in the law, the whole society needs to believe in the law” , strengthen the concept of the rule of law of the whole people… Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law focuses on enhancing the awareness of the rule of law, improving the quality of the rule of law, and promoting the spirit of the socialist rule of law in the whole society, so that respecting the law, studying the law, abiding by the law and using the law become the common pursuit of all the people, and making the rule of law gradually become the way of thinking and behavior of the whole people Habit.

Leading cadres are important organizers, promoters and practitioners of comprehensively governing the country by law. The specific exercise of the Party's ruling power and the state's legislative, administrative, supervisory, and judicial powers by leading cadres at all levels determines the direction, path, and progress of comprehensive law-based governance to a large extent. The more leading cadres, the more they must lead by example and lead the lower.

Building a country under the rule of law, a government under the rule of law, and a society under the rule of law, and the realization of scientific legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial justice, and law-abiding by the whole people, are inseparable from a high-quality legal team. The rule of law team is rich in connotations, including not only specialized rule of law teams, namely legislative personnel, administrative law enforcement personnel, judicial personnel and other political and legal police officers, law enforcement and case-handling personnel of discipline inspection and supervision organs, but also legal service workers such as lawyers, university law teachers, and academic research institutions. legal experts and scholars. Each team performs its own duties, assumes its own responsibilities, complements each other, and collectively gathers into a majestic force to promote the comprehensive rule of law. Only by deeply learning and practicing Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, strengthening the education of ideals and beliefs, and vigorously improving the professional quality and ability of the rule of law team, can we build a team that is loyal to the party, loyal to the country, loyal to the people, and loyal to The legal socialist rule of law work team provides a strong talent guarantee for accelerating the construction of a socialist rule of law country.

The foundation of the rule of law is the people. The rights and interests of the people must be protected by the law, and the authority of the law must be safeguarded by the people. Only when all the people believe in the rule of law and enforce the rule of law can the country and social life truly run on the track of the rule of law. Not long ago, the 2022 "Hundred Lectures by 100 Jurists" with the theme of "in-depth study, publicity and implementation of Xi Jinping's rule of law" was held. Data shows that last year, more than 60,000 "Double Hundred" activity reports were held across the country, and the number of sessions and the number of audience reached new highs, which effectively promoted the popularization of legal knowledge, and enhanced the awareness of respecting the law, studying the law, abiding by the law, and using it. The socialist rule of law spirit and the construction of socialist rule of law culture have made positive contributions. Further promote Xi Jinping's thought on the rule of law into teaching materials, classrooms, and minds, incorporate legal education into the national education system and the content of spiritual civilization creation, strive to make the law mastered, abide by, and use by the people, and continuously strengthen the people's inner support for the law With sincere belief, all the people can become loyal adherents, conscious adherents, and staunch defenders of the socialist rule of law.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Only when we respect the rule of law in our hearts can we act in compliance with the law.” By continuously enhancing the awareness of the rule of law, improving the quality of the rule of law, and making the socialist spirit of the rule of law the value consensus of the whole society, we will surely be able to build the foundation of the rule of law and practice the rule of law. The power and the trend of the rule of law will compose a new chapter in the comprehensive rule of law in the new era and new journey.