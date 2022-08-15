More robust decontribution from July to December

Disco verde then to a cut of the additional contribution wedge of 1.2% for the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022. To benefit workers with a taxable wage of up to 35 thousand euros and who had already obtained from 1 January the 0.8% contribution exemption in effect from last January until the end of the year. In fact, the law makes this exemption, which is not recognized to domestic work relationships, subject to the condition that the taxable salary, parameterised on a monthly basis for thirteen months, does not exceed the amount of 2,692 euros per month, increased, for the competence of the month. of December, of the rate of thirteenth. For six months, the exemption on the share of social security contributions for invalidity, old age and survivors dependent on the worker, therefore, is two percentage points.

Taking into account the exceptional nature of the measure, the rate of calculation of pension benefits remains unchanged. The charges initially estimated at approximately 984.3 million euros for 2022 (438.7 million euros for 2023), rose in the final version of the provision to 1,181.4 million euros for the year 2022 and to 526, 6 million euros for the + year 2023.

Corporate welfare, the exemption ceiling rises to 600 euros

The measure then aims to strengthen corporate welfare. In particular, it is expected, only for the year 2022, the increase to 600 euros of the value of the assets sold and of the services that do not contribute to forming the employee income, including the sums paid out among the so-called “fringe benefits” o reimbursed to employees for the payment of domestic utilities for the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas.

For these benefits, the legislation in force provides for non-competition in the formation of employee income up to a limit of € 258.23. If the value is higher, it contributes entirely to forming the income. According to the technical report, about three million workers benefit from benefits (processing on the Single Certification model for tax year 2020). The measure costs 86.3 million euros for the year 2022 and 7.5 million euros for the year 2023.

Advance revaluation of pensions

The Aid bis decree, exceptionally, also provides for two types of interventions in favor of pensioners to counter the effects of inflation for the year 2022. The first is the advance to 2022 of the adjustment of 0.2 percentage points for the calculation of the revaluation of pensions in relation to the inflation rate for the year 2021 final result of 1.9% instead of 1.7%, applied provisionally as of 1 January 2022. This implies that the accruals due in relation to these 0.2 percentage points for the full year 2022 are recognized in the year 2022 instead of January 2023, as expected before the entry into force of this provision.

The second intervention envisages, pending the application of the variation percentage for the calculation of the equalization of pensions for the year 2022 with effect from 1 January 2023, the transitional recognition of an increase, limited to the monthly payments of October, November, December and thirteenth, by two percentage points, calculated in the same way as in article 1, paragraph 478, of law no. 160/2019. The increase is not relevant, for the year 2022, for the purposes of exceeding the income limits established in the same year for the recognition of all benefits linked to income, and is recognized if the monthly pension is equal to or less than the total amount of 2,692 euros.