Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 13th Topic: Enhancing Energy Supply Guarantees to Ensure a Warm Winter for the People——State Council Information Office Press Conference Responds to Current Hot Issues of Energy Guarantees

Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Jie

Since last year, the international energy supply and demand situation has been grim and complicated. Is the safe, stable and reliable supply of energy in my country guaranteed? A new round of cold air is coming, and the Spring Festival is approaching. How to ensure the warmth of the masses for the winter? The State Council Information Office held a press conference on the 13th to respond to the current hot issues of energy supply guarantee.

Remarkable results have been achieved in ensuring energy supply and price stability

Lian Weiliang, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, introduced that in response to the challenges of tight global energy supply and large price fluctuations since last year, my country has introduced a series of powerful and orderly countermeasures, and energy supply and price stability have achieved remarkable results. In general, the national energy supply is guaranteed and the price is stable.

In terms of increasing energy production and supply, we will promote stable coal production and supply under the premise of ensuring safety, and the daily coal production in the heating season will be stable at more than 12 million tons. Fully tap the potential for increasing oil and gas production, and increase natural gas production by more than 10 billion cubic meters throughout the year. Continue to improve the power supply capacity, and increase the installed capacity of various types of power generation by more than 200 million kilowatts.

Will my country’s crude oil and natural gas imports be affected by the international market? “The spot part will be affected, but the long-term contract part is relatively stable. Most of our imported natural gas is guaranteed through long-term contracts, which can effectively control and prevent the risks of supply and demand shortages and large price fluctuations.” Lian Weiliang said.

In terms of energy storage, the current national gas storage capacity exceeds 32 billion cubic meters, the government can dispatch about 50 million tons of coal reserves, and the coal storage of nationally coordinated power plants remains at a high level of about 175 million tons, which can effectively meet the needs of peak shaving.

From January to November last year, energy prices in the CPI of the United States and the Eurozone rose by about 27% and 38% year-on-year respectively, while the price of water, electricity and fuel for residents in my country’s CPI only rose by about 3%, and the increase in gasoline and diesel prices was also significantly lower than that in Europe and the United States. Residential electricity prices and gas prices remained stable overall.

“Our country is also facing the impact of the international market and the test of extreme weather, relying on the combination of institutional advantages and guaranteed supply and stable prices to achieve overall stability in energy prices within a reasonable range.” Lian Weiliang said.

Safe and reliable energy guarantee for the masses to survive the winter warmly

According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, strong cold air will affect my country from west to east from the 11th to the 15th, and large-scale rain and snow, strong winds, and cooling weather will successively appear in most areas.

Lian Weiliang said that the cold air will increase the energy demand for heating, and the rain, snow and freezing weather will affect coal production and transportation, and then affect power transmission. However, according to the experience of previous years, the total energy demand before and after the Spring Festival will decline. There is a reliable resource guarantee for the heating demand increased by cooling.

“Even in extreme cases, when residents’ energy needs exceed expectations, we can start the ‘suppression of non-residents’ plan to ensure that people’s livelihood and energy consumption will not be affected. People’s energy security for a warm winter and a peaceful new year is safe and reliable.” Lian Weiliang said.

According to Zhang Jianhua, director of the National Energy Administration, since the beginning of winter, energy supply has withstood the test of multiple rounds of cold weather. At present, the consumption of coal, electricity and natural gas in the whole country has dropped from the peak level, and the supply and demand situation is generally stable and controllable. The energy supply guarantee in the current heating season is guaranteed in terms of total resources and regional balance.

Investigate risks and hidden dangers, resolutely guard the bottom line of people’s livelihood and energy use

In response to the restrictions on the purchase of natural gas by residents in areas where there is a coal-to-gas conversion, as well as cut-offs in natural gas supply, and heating companies reporting that they are facing losses or even declaring that they will stop heating, Lian Weiliang said that the problems in these cases have been corrected and resolved, and further investigations on potential risks of heating companies will be carried out. , prevent the passing of time, and never let go of any individual case problems that affect warmth and supply, so as to ensure that the people will survive the winter warmly.

“Any place or enterprise shall not limit the purchase and supply of natural gas for people’s livelihood. Once such a problem is found, it will be seriously held accountable. If it is due to insufficient gas source contracts, the state will coordinate the increase in supply. If it is other individual problems, the jurisdiction will The government will help solve each matter. In short, when it comes to people’s livelihood and energy use, it is absolutely impossible to limit purchases and stop supply.” He said.

Lian Weiliang said that on the one hand, it is necessary to implement the assistance, supervision and bottom-up responsibilities of the local government. The local government should strengthen targeted assistance to energy-consuming enterprises that are struggling to operate, and help solve the specific difficulties of enterprises through financial subsidies when necessary; On the other hand, enterprises should assume the main responsibility for ensuring energy supply, strengthen their awareness of social responsibility, and fully implement the requirements for energy supply and price stability.