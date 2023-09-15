Home » Eni obtains second license for carbon dioxide storage in the United Kingdom From Reuters
MILAN (Reuters) – Eni’s (BIT:) subsidiary in the United Kingdom has obtained the OK from the British authority to award the CO2 storage license for the depleted Hewett gas field in the southern part of the Sea of the North.

This new license adds to the one obtained at Liverpool Bay in 2020, where Eni is the carbon dioxide transport and storage operator within the HyNet North West consortium, and will allow, together with other projects currently underway, , such as Dogger Bank’s offshore wind, to consolidate the group’s role as a major player in the UK’s decarbonisation process, it said in a statement.

Initial CO2 storage capacity is estimated at around six million tonnes per year from the latter part of the decade to reach over 10 million tonnes after 2030, making a significant contribution to the UK’s objective of storing 20-30 million tons of Co2.

