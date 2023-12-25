Enjoy the romance of ice and snow and travel to the dreamy border town

The 21st China-Manzhouli China-Russia-Mongolia International Ice and Snow Festival has opened in the border town of Manzhouli, China. The festival, which is the largest ice and snow event in the country after the Beijing Winter Olympics, aims to promote cultural tourism exchanges and cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, including the “Snowfield in the City” ice and snow theme park, Russian ballet performances, and sports tournaments. The theme park covers a total area of 50,000 square meters and features lifelike ice and snow sculptures, as well as entertainment and shopping options.

In addition to the festival, Manzhouli City has also introduced measures to facilitate cross-border tourism, such as simplifying customs clearance procedures and opening regular international passenger transport routes. These efforts have contributed to an increase in tourism to the city, with 7.4419 million tourists visiting Manzhouli City and generating tourism revenue of 12.502 billion yuan.

The festival is seen as an important platform for cultural exchange and cooperation between the three countries, as well as an opportunity to showcase the unique beauty of the region. With the opening of the festival, Manzhouli City hopes to become the most beautiful business card of magnificent Inner Mongolia and charming scenery. With the support of the national government, the city is also focusing on the construction of the “China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor” to deepen cooperation with tourism exchanges and cooperation in the adjacent areas of Russia and Mongolia.

The China-Manzhouli China-Russia-Mongolia International Ice and Snow Festival is expected to attract tourists from all over the world and contribute to the development of characteristic tourism in the region. As the festival continues, it will showcase the rich culture and natural beauty of the border town, highlighting the city’s potential as a vibrant and unique tourism destination.