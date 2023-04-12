“Fashion Week China Free Show, Splendid Chinese Folklore Flash Mob, Live Band Performances, Cultural and Art Market, Thousands of Drones First Flight in Hainan…”

From April 11th to April 15th, the third China International Consumer Goods Fair opened in Haikou City. As the world‘s largest single duty-free shop——cdf Haikou International Duty-Free City, in cooperation with the Consumer Expo, a series of marketing activities covering “eat, drink, play and shop” were launched to further amplify the spillover effect of the exhibition, give back to consumers, promote the return of consumption, and create Immersive shopping scene experience.

Add “highlights” to cultural tourism

In order to allow tourists to deeply experience the new shopping scene of “integration of culture and tourism”. From April 10th to 15th, cdf Haikou International Duty Free City focused on launching the theme of “Shopping in the Consumer Expo, Shopping in the Duty Free City”, held creative performing arts activities for the Duty Free Cultural Tourism Week, and carefully prepared a special program customized for the Splendid China Sky Secret Forest , parade performances and 2023 drones performing Hainan’s first flight and other activities. At the same time, the Haikou City Cultural Imprint Market will also be presented in the cdf Haikou International Duty Free City. Through special exhibitions and interactive bazaars, it will promote Haikou’s warm and inclusive urban cultural characteristics, check in Haikou’s fashionable new landmarks, and unlock “duty-free +” New experiences and new ways of playing allow consumers to feel the rich cultural atmosphere and full urban vitality of Haikou. It is worth mentioning that the much-watched Consumer Expo Fashion Week set up a sub-venue for the first time this year in CDF Haikou International Duty Free City. From April 10th to 12th, it will join hands with outstanding designer brands at home and abroad to launch fashion shows at CDF Fashion Week. The press conference allows everyone to feel the collision of diverse fashion cultures in the beautiful skyline secret forest, and brings a richer shopping experience to the on-site tourists.

Shopping in consumer blogs, shopping tax-free, there are “points to watch”

In order to seize the opportunity of the Consumer Expo and promote the release of the potential of duty-free consumption. cdf Haikou International Duty Free City responded positively and launched multiple sets of welfare packages. During the 3rd Consumer Expo, you can go to CDF Haikou International Duty Free City to apply for preferential discounts with your certificate of participation, and enjoy free cdf member-limited gift commemorative landmark refrigerator stickers for full amount, as well as a big lottery with full amount, and have the opportunity to win a South China Sea cruise for four days and three Evening tours, iPhone 14, deluxe room privileges and other gifts. At the same time, Xiuying District of Haikou launched the special catering activity of “Duty-free shopping + gourmet food” exclusive to CDF Haikou International Duty Free City. At present, the third CDFW Watch Festival is in full swing.

Duty-free “smart” shopping, helping consumption feast

In order to allow consumers to enjoy a more convenient and comfortable shopping experience, cdf Haikou International Duty Free City has AR navigation, service center, considerate facilities, SPA luxury pets, VIP LOUNGE and other services to allow consumers to shop comfortably and quickly. In addition, in order to meet the needs of exhibitors to travel between CDF Haikou International Duty Free City and the main venue of the Consumer Expo, CDF Haikou International Duty Free City not only opened a free shuttle bus connection, but also provided special car courtesy for CDF members, providing one-on-one service.

The relevant person in charge of cdf Haikou International Duty Free City introduced: “Under the leadership of China Duty Free Group, our CDF Haikou International Duty Free City is the first time to appear at the Consumer Expo. We aim to resonate with the same frequency as the Consumer Expo and enjoy the spillover effect of the Consumer Expo. .From perfumery, watches and jewellery, drinks, food, exhibitions and other products and formats to carry out various and bright themed activities, launch exclusive privileges for entering the store, and a lot of event benefits, providing consumers with a brand new A good place to experience leisure and entertainment, a good place to check in culturally, and a good place to spend fashion and entertainment. We will continue to practice the concept of “integrity management, high-quality service”, tap new growth points and new potentials of “tax-free + cultural tourism”, and satisfy tourists A more diversified and multi-level tourism consumption experience will add a touch of color to the bright spots of the consumer expo.”