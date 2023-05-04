Enlighten the market situation｜Fed raises interest rates by 1 yard as expected, US stocks weaken

The Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates by one yard on Wednesday (3rd), bringing the benchmark interest rate to a target range of 5% to 5.25%, which is also the highest level since 2007; it is worth noting that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in The wording “additional policy tightening may be appropriate” was deleted from the statement, and the attitude towards further interest rate hikes in the future has been softened, suggesting that the tightening cycle may be suspended.

After the Fed raised interest rates by one yard as expected and hinted that the tightening cycle may be suspended, U.S. stocks pared their earlier gains in late trading on Wednesday. All four major indexes closed in black. They fell 0.7% and 0.46%, respectively, and Feiban fell more than 1.3%.

Taiwan stocks fell yesterday, Quanwang TSMC (2330) fell below 500 yuan, the stock price fell 0.99%, the broader market index closed at 15,553.41 points, down 83.07 points, and the trading volume was 201.3 billion yuan. Excluding foreign-funded self-operators) sold more than 9.119 billion yuan, invested more than 687 million yuan, and self-operated traders sold more than (total) 2.841 billion yuan, of which self-employed traders (self-trading) bought more than 752 million yuan, and self-employed traders ( Hedging) sold over 3.593 billion yuan, and the three major legal persons sold over 11.272 billion yuan in total.

Traditional industry stocks rose and fell. The Taiwan-US Defense Industry Cooperation Forum was held at the Taipei International Convention Center. Military concept stocks such as Hanxiang, Qianfu Precision, Baoyi, and Hecheng all rose yesterday, showing strong performance.

The Shanghai Export Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) turned down on April 28, and foreign investors loosened their bargaining chips. The stock prices of the container companies Evergreen, Yang Ming, and Wan Hai all fell, causing the shipping stock index to fall by 1.97%, showing a relatively weak performance.

The stock prices of heavy electric groups such as ZTE, Hwaseong, and Yali have all risen and retreated, and the electric motor stock index fell 1.26%, which is also a weak performance.

In terms of electronics stocks, TSMC’s share price performed weakly, falling below the 500-yuan barrier, and closing at 496 yuan, down 5 yuan. High-priced stocks such as Xinhua and Xiangshuo also fell.

The outlook for the second quarter of the silicon wafer factory Universal Crystal is conservative. It is expected that the 8-inch and 12-inch production capacity may be loosened and will no longer be fully loaded. The quarterly revenue will decline compared with the first quarter. The index fell 0.57%.

