Ennio De Rigo and Emiliana De Meio become sole shareholders of De Rigo

The majority of De Rigo Holding switch to Cavalier Ennio De Rigo and ad Emiliana De Meio. At the conclusion of a long negotiation process, the shareholders’ meeting resolved and carried out the approval of a treasury share purchase plan which sees Roberto e George DeRigochildren of the co-founder Walter De Rigo, transfer its own shares representing 50% of the company’s capital to De Rigo Holding. In this way De Rigo and De Meio remain sole shareholders of the company and of the group. The operation, according to a note, was financed in part with De Rigo Holding’s own resources and in part with the dividend of De Rigo Spa.

The De Rigo Group belongs to the family holding company and is active internationally in the eyewear, refrigeration and real estate sectors through the companies De Rigo Spa, De Rigo Refrigeration Srl e De Rigo Immobiliare Srl. “It was a transition managed with great serenity together with all the parties involved, since the common goal was for everyone to make the most of an extraordinary adventure that began more than half a century ago – he declares in a note Ennio De Rigo, co-founder and president of the group -. My wife Emiliana and I are honored to continue to lead the group as sole shareholders. A result of great satisfaction that allows us to give continuity to the investments made over the years for and in the area, guaranteeing solidity to the group. Our desire is to continue with renewed commitment and enthusiasm in the development of the various business areas of our companies”.

The house brands of De Rigo Spa are Sting, Lozza, Police e Raised to which are added several partnerships under license with maisons such as Chopard, Roberto Cavalli, Blumarine e Philip Plein.

