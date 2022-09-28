A journalistic investigation, a documentary and a protest movement: Zero impunity is all of this. The multimedia project was born in 2016 by a collective of reporters who decide to investigate the sexual violence committed in war zones: six investigations dig deep into the abuses committed by the military in the Central African Republic, Syria, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States and on those of the UN peacekeepers in various parts of the world . Investigation after investigation, a system of impunity emerges that uses rape as a weapon of war and prevents the victims from testifying and having the perpetrators convicted. A system that has long-term consequences.

Rape, in fact, is considered by armies around the world to be a weapon with “radioactive” power: it damages those who suffer it from a physical and psychological point of view, but it also has consequences on the social fabric of the country. Based on these investigations, directors Nicolas Blies and Stéphane Hueber-Blies have made a documentary. Over the years, the collective has also organized various demonstration actions around Europe in order not to forget the victims and put pressure on the political and judicial authorities. The documentary – in French, English, Arabic, Ukrainian with Italian subtitles – will be screened on 1 October. This will be followed by a meeting with the directors and the French journalist Ilioné Schultz. Introduces and moderates Maysa Moroni of Internazionale.

InfoThe documentary will be broadcast on October 1st in the Estense room. Free admission subject to availability.