In the churches of the world, voluntary donations are usually received from parishioners who, according to their faith, decide to make a monetary contribution to the maintenance of the temple as well as the institution itself. And although this resource is given in a personal and independent way, this is not always the case and in some places people are often pressured to get their money.

This was done by a pastor of a church, who, with notable annoyance, fired his parishioners because they did not tithe during the celebration of a routine Eucharist. The fact was recorded in a video that is already viral on social networks and sparked the outrage of hundreds of Internet users.

It was one of those attending the religious celebration who decided to take out his phone to leave evidence of the priest’s abuse of his followers. As the Priest commented, he is the person who decides who enters or not to express his freedom of worship.

“You signed the membership and your class 101 clearly says that the pastor has authority, read it, it says it clearly, I am the pastor,” he said angrily, as the indignant believers left the premises.

After this, the pastor continued to throw out some people who had not paid, shouting “everyone to go away”, so it was also surprising that at one point he decided to call the police to carry out the evacuation of the faithful.

Some internet users commented on the fact on digital platforms, expressing their disagreement with the pastor’s attitude, calling him “greedy and scammer”: “You have to pay the fee for faith”; “It is already the best business, the best paid in the world” and “It is that you need to complete for your new car”, some commented.