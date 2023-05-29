Home » Enrique Bunbury announces his return to Colombia
In 2018, with an epic concert at the Palacio de los Deportes, It was his last show in Colombia before saying goodbye to the stage in 2022. Many thought it would be permanent. But Enrique Ortiz de Landazuri decided that it would not be like that and today he confirms five unique shows in 2023 on our continentwith a single date in Colombia: December 16 at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated concerts in recent years in the country.

Enrique Bunbury, with a new record under his arm entitled ‘Greta Garbo’, returns to stand on a platform, to sing with his deep voice the hymns that from The Heroes of Silence have marked and to show that nothing is definitive, only the music.

I guess I’m not the same, stopping touring has given me a lot of free time. The last year was difficult and there is always something of you that dies and you definitely leave behind. I also think that it is impossible to be the same all the time, because the ages we go through make us see different perspectives and life gives you joy and blows”the artist told the Europa Press agency.

A new Bunbury, but equally rocker in its essence, we will see in Bogotá in what will be his only concert in our country within the framework of one of the most celebrated comebacks of Latin American music in recent decades. “Infinity”, “Lady Blue”, “The Impossible Club”, “The Foreigner” or “The Right Spark” They are a handful of hymns in Spanish that the man from Zaragoza has offered us in his more than three decades of musical career.

How much are the tickets?

Ticket prices range from $ 199.000 COP until $ 499.000 COP. They can be obtained through the exclusive pre-sale and with a special price for clients of Bancos Aval (Bogotá, Occidente, Popular and Av Villas) and give it! from May 5 through TuBoleta.

