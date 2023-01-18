The Francisco de Paula Santander District Educational Institution in Santa Marta, open enrollment continues so that Elementary and Baccalaureate students can enroll quickly and free of charge.

The academic process that is enabled for the afternoon session, applies to the following grades: from 6 to 11° and for the acceleration of learning 3 °. 4th and 5th.

To acquire the registration form, you must go to the educational establishment from 01:00 pm to 5:00 pm on days January 19, 20 and 23.