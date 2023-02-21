Home News Enroll your children! this weekend there will be a children’s painting contest in Valledupar
News

by admin
Through Twitter, the Valledupar Culture Office announced that next Saturday, February 25, a children’s painting contest will be held at the Unicentro Shopping Center called ‘Strokes of my Valley’.

According to the information issued by the Office of Culture, registration will be open until next Thursday, February 23. Being a children’s contest, The Mayor’s Office informed that parents or those responsible for minors must register at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScdPzCq7KZYh2pQ0ECSHMPxwkxwqpfecNQwKkrGW5FYrXiJKQ/viewform

It is worth mentioning that the contest will take place in unicentro from 10:00 in the morning on Saturday. On the other hand, it should be mentioned that the first 5 places will have surprise prizes.

