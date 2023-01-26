EDUCATION WRITING.

The recent Monday began classes in the Valledupar public schools and the rest of the country. there is still space available from transition to grade 11 according to the Ministry of National Education.

The projection of students enrolled for the current year in the capital of Cesar is 80.000said the Secretary of Education, Iván Bolaño Baute, to THE PYLON.

“We are in enrollment process still, we have a 72% of the total enrollment and at the end of this week we will have the 90% because there are parents who take a long time to take the students to the process”, explained the head of the municipal portfolio.

The guardians must attend the different schools and present the required documentationor approach the headquarters of the Secretariat.

On January 24, International Education Day./ PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

THEY HAVE NOT CONTRACTED THE CLEANING AND SURVEILLANCE SERVICES

Despite the fact that the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, and different authorities accompanied the start of the school calendar from the Francisco Molina Sánchez educational institution, located on 32nd street with fourth race, there are still cloisters that They do not have surveillance and cleaning services.

The secretary stated that the date “attempt” for the award of the cleaning contract is the February 6th, according to the schedule of the General Secretariat.

Iván Bolaño, Secretary of Education of Valledupar. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

“Regarding the issue of surveillance We are advancing a minimum amount to meet the ipriority institutions according to the risks that exist, while the big project is supplied, the general one”, Bolaño Baute added.

According to official information, it is about 33 surveillance posts that they would be in minimum 7 schools. It is public knowledge that parents and students from different schools protested during the 2022 for the delay in hiring.

COORDINATOR ASKS THAT THE PAE START SOON

The operation of the School Food Program, PAE, is another of the concerns of the academic population. Gonzalo Villamizar Orduz, general coordinator of the Vicente Roig y Villalba primary school, of the Loperena National College, told this medium that the food arrives months after classes have started.

“Last year it started between April and May, practically in the second period. Here we have many students from the right bank of the Guatapurí River, and they they need those foods”, said the manager.

In the first 15 days of February, this type of contract would also be awarded. There are 43 public institutions in the capital of Cesarbut in total they are 186 educational centers.

‘SAFE’ RETURN STRATEGY

With the objective of “prevent school violence and dismantle multicrime groups”The Cesar Police Department assured that they will make up 54 security fronts in school zones.

