Source title: To ensure that the medicines are in and out of the warehouse within 12 hours, and the logistics and distribution are uninterrupted for 24 hours. 3.5 million boxes of anti-epidemic medicines are put into hospitals and pharmacies

On the afternoon of the 14th, in a pharmacy in Yizhuang, the clerk was putting the newly arrived Lianhua Qingwen Capsules on the shelves for the public to buy.Photo by reporter He Guanxin In order to maximize the speed of circulation of anti-epidemic drugs, five large-scale pharmaceutical wholesale companies in Beijing optimized the workflow of drug entry and exit warehouses, and the speed of drug circulation was further accelerated to ensure that drugs entered and exited warehouses within 12 hours; Logistics time, speeding up the distribution of medicines from wholesale enterprises to hospitals and retail pharmacies. Drug circulation and distribution “speed up again” Outside the gate of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Logistics Distribution Center, boxes of Lianhua Qingwen capsules were piled up to the height of a person. The vehicles that came to pick up the goods lined up outside the door. Registration, verification, and counting of the number of medicines were all in progress in an orderly manner. The day before yesterday afternoon, Ma Chunlin, the driver of the logistics distribution vehicle, parked the large truck in front of the warehouse of the logistics distribution center again, and the busy staff greeted him hastily. Ma Chunlin quickly jumped out of the car and led everyone to carry the medicines into the car. “There are more than 700 boxes of medicine in this truck, and they are full and sent to the secondary warehouse in Shunyi.” At 3:30 in the morning, Ma Chunlin got up from the bed and started a day’s work of drug distribution and transportation. Loading a truck full of medicines, the sky was already a little bright, and he didn’t bother to grab a few bites of breakfast, so he drove the car to deliver medicines to various secondary warehouses and hospitals, including Chaoyang Secondary Warehouse, Shunyi Secondary Warehouse, and Fuwai Hospital , Beijing Hospital… “Hospitals and pharmacies are in great demand, and our workload has more than doubled compared to the past.” Under the coordination of the Municipal Food and Drug Administration, there is a green channel for drug delivery guarantees. Ma Chunlin’s drug logistics delivery vehicle With a transport pass, there is no hindrance within 24 hours. Various open spaces and warehouses in the logistics distribution center are filled with various medicines. In addition to Lianhua Qingwen, which was shipped overnight, the reporter also saw popular medicines such as Ganmao Qingre Granules, Lanqin Oral Liquid, and Strong Loquat Lotion. Coordinate the supply chain and insist on “no price increase” As one of the top five pharmaceutical wholesalers in Beijing, China Resources Pharmaceutical Business Group has participated in the task of guaranteeing medical supplies for the Winter Olympics. At present, its drug distribution covers all medical institutions in Beijing, as well as more than 3,000 pharmacies such as Tongrentang, Golden Elephant Pharmacy, and New Medical Insurance Pharmacy. retail pharmacy. According to Huang Dan, deputy general manager of the Beijing Region of China Resources Pharmaceutical Business Group, as of the afternoon of the day before yesterday, more than 3 million boxes of anti-epidemic materials have been purchased and put into storage, with an amount of 150 million yuan. Tertiary medical institutions, more than 2,200 community center station clinics and other primary medical care and more than 3,000 retail pharmacies, including 900,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen, 150,000 boxes of Lanqin Oral Liquid, 100,000 boxes of Ganmao Qingre Granules, and 250,000 boxes The remaining boxes of ibuprofen, acetaminophen and other medicines for treating fever. “Currently, the logistics and distribution are uninterrupted for 24 hours. We are coordinating the supply of goods. Wang Yiting, general manager of JD Health and Pharmaceutical Division, introduced that in order to fully guarantee the "continuous supply and no price increase" of drugs, JD Pharmacy specially formulated an emergency plan for guaranteed supply warehouses, quickly mobilized upstream and downstream supply chains, and monitored sales data in real time. As of December 8, including self-operated drug storage and in-transit orders, the number of anti-epidemic related drugs such as respiratory system drugs, cold drugs, analgesic drugs, and digestive system drugs self-operated by Jingdong Pharmacy exceeded 100 million boxes, and insisted on "no price increase", and achieved parity sales through JD Pharmacy's self-operated stores. In order to meet the public’s demand for new crown antigen detection reagents, JD Health has joined forces with brands such as Kanghua Biotech and Jiu’an Medical to launch uninterrupted spot sales; it has achieved self-operated cooperation with a number of mask manufacturers, and masks can be directly entered from the manufacturer’s production line into JD warehouse Improve supply chain efficiency. Pharmaceutical batch enterprises optimize the process of entering and exiting the warehouse The Municipal Food and Drug Administration and the Municipal Market Supervision and Law Enforcement Team sent a joint working group composed of more than 50 people to 5 large pharmaceutical wholesale companies in Beijing, including China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. Enterprises, guide and support enterprises to speed up drug circulation, and strive to alleviate the current shortage of anti-epidemic drugs. The joint working group guides enterprises to optimize the workflow of drug entry and exit, maximize the speed of circulation, and ensure that drugs can enter and exit within 12 hours. At the same time, we will connect with relevant departments in various districts, coordinate district-level pharmaceutical circulation enterprises to pick up medicines at their doorsteps, make every effort to shorten the logistics time, and speed up the distribution of medicines from wholesale enterprises to hospitals and retail pharmacies. In addition, the working group cooperates with relevant government departments to help enterprises solve difficulties encountered in purchase, transportation, human resources, vehicle guarantee, etc., work together to clear the obstruction in the process of drug circulation, coordinate resources in all aspects, and strive to ensure the drug needs of citizens.

