Ensuring Gas Safety in Jiangsu: Strengthening Inspections and Building Safety Protection Measures

Gas Safety Inspections Ensure Public Safety in Jiangsu

In order to enhance the safety of gas usage during the summer, various regions in China‘s Jiangsu province have conducted thorough investigations into potential gas safety hazards in key locations. These efforts aim to tighten the “safety valve” of gas consumption and establish a solid foundation for public safety.

One example of these extensive inspections took place in a hotel’s back kitchen in Jurong Development Zone, Zhenjiang. Here, diligent staff members carefully examined all the gas points, hoses, switches, and gas alarms. They meticulously registered each inspection and promptly urged the hotel management to repair any identified issues or replace faulty equipment.

Ding Zhijun, the head of the customer service department at Jurong China Resources Gas Co., Ltd., reported that the overall safety status remains relatively good. During inspections, a small gas leak was detected at the connection of one cooker, and it was promptly addressed by alerting the hotel staff to repair it before further usage.

In Jurong alone, more than 60 industrial and commercial users have been investigated, leading to the elimination of nine potential safety hazards. The investigation is scheduled to be completed by the end of July. Similarly, in Huai’an, the local fire department, along with public security and market supervision departments, embarked on special inspections focusing on fire safety in “nine small places” such as small restaurants and shopping malls. To ensure comprehensive training, authorities conducted centralized training sessions, face-to-face lectures, and joint fire drills in multiple rounds and forms.

In Yancheng, local gas warning supervision has been strengthened. Key data, including the connection status of gas alarms, the concentration of combustible gases, and the installation time of equipment in major dining establishments, are regularly updated on large screens. If any equipment is offline or if gas concentration exceeds the standard, an immediate red warning is displayed, and the relevant authorities are promptly notified to facilitate swift and appropriate actions.

Wu Zhengping, the person in charge of the operation of the gas early warning and supervision platform for catering establishments in Yancheng City, emphasized the round-the-clock efforts made by the dedicated team, saying, “A 7×24-hour on-duty team has been established offline throughout the city to carry out round-the-clock on-duty work. Dining establishments are being rectified.”

These protection measures have been implemented to prioritize public safety and minimize any potential risks associated with gas usage. The authorities are committed to ensuring that the gas supply and consumption in Jiangsu are secure and encourage residents to report any concerns or suspected anomalies regarding gas safety.

By Li Mingyang, Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center Reporter (Jurong, Huaian, Yancheng), Edited by Liu Lin.

