Ensuring Land Demand for Agricultural Product Processing Projects: Policies and Measures Explained by Provincial Department of Natural Resources

How the Provincial Department of Natural Resources Supports Agricultural Product Processing Projects

By Yang Guihua, Reporter

In an interview, Zhao Jinghai, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Natural Resources, explained the policies and measures implemented by the department to guarantee land demand for agricultural product processing projects and support industrial development.

According to Zhao Jinghai, the development requirements proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping, such as “grain head and food end” and “farm head work end,” are being implemented to promote the rapid development of the agricultural product processing industry in the province. In line with this, the natural resource department has allocated no less than 10% of the construction land index in the county and township-level land space planning for the agricultural product processing industry. The focus is on ensuring land for rural industrial development.

Recognizing that rural revitalization depends primarily on industrial revitalization, with the agricultural product processing industry being closely linked to rural industrial development, the natural resource department is allocating planning indicators to support the industry. The “Several Policies and Measures for Supporting the High-quality Development of Agricultural Product Intensive Processing Industry in Heilongjiang Province” recommends reserving land for the development of the agricultural product processing industry in the process of village merging. It also reserves 10% of the construction land index in the county and township-level land space planning for this purpose. The aim is to provide enough development space to meet the land demand of industrial projects in the sector.

Currently, primary processing enterprises of agricultural products account for a significant proportion in the province. However, these enterprises have a large land area, low land utilization rate, and low output rate. To optimize the land use efficiency of agricultural product processing industry projects and improve the economical and intensive use of land resources, the transformation and upgrading of the province’s agricultural product processing industry are being promoted.

The natural resource department’s policy support for the agricultural product processing industry primarily focuses on ensuring land demand and reducing land costs for enterprises. In terms of land demand, construction land use plan indicators are given priority to the development of the agricultural product processing industry. In order to reduce land costs, the base price of land transfer can be set at a price not lower than the local land grade, corresponding to 70% of the “National Lowest Price Standard for Industrial Land Transfer.” Additionally, the use of idle and inefficient land resources is encouraged.

These policies, along with the recently issued “Several Policies and Measures,” will continue to be implemented to provide land use policies that support the high-quality development of intensive and deep processing of agricultural products in the province, according to Zhao Jinghai.

