Ensuring that wages of migrant workers are paid in full and on time depends on local implementation measures_China Net

Innovative Measures to Protect the Wages of Migrant Workers

Ensuring that the wages of migrant workers are paid on time and in full is related to the vital interests of migrant workers and people’s livelihood and well-being, and is related to social fairness, justice, harmony and stability.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasizes the importance of solving the problem of migrant workers’ unpaid wages, as highlighted during an inspection in Guangxi in December 2023. The 2023 Central Economic Work Conference requires “to ensure that the wages of migrant workers are paid in full and on time.”

The end of the year and the beginning of the year are the periods when wage arrears are prone to occur, posing a challenge to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of migrant workers. To address this issue, several innovative measures have been implemented in different regions.

One measure includes the establishment of a “Migrant Workers Wage Rights Protection Center” on a project basis. This initiative has proven successful in recovering unpaid wages for migrant workers. For example, Xu Guangfa, a migrant worker from Hubei, was able to recover two months’ worth of wages thanks to the “Migrant Workers Wage Rights Protection Center” of the project department.

These centers serve as specialized organizations to coordinate and handle conflicts and disputes related to wage payment for migrant workers on a regular basis, helping to prevent and resolve wage arrears at the source.

Furthermore, expedited tribunal mechanisms have been established to achieve “quick establishment, quick adjustment, quick trial, and quick conclusion” for wage disputes involving migrant workers. This streamlined process has significantly expedited the resolution of wage disputes, providing migrant workers with a quicker and more efficient avenue to recover their unpaid wages.

In addition, legal aid initiatives such as the “Salary and Warm Migrant Workers” program have been launched to provide comprehensive and smooth legal aid channels for migrant workers in arrears of wages. These initiatives have successfully facilitated the recovery of unpaid wages and compensation for migrant workers, ensuring that they receive their rightful earnings.

These innovative measures have been lauded for their effectiveness in protecting the wages of migrant workers and promoting social justice and harmony. With the establishment of specialized centers, expedited tribunal mechanisms, and legal aid programs, migrant workers now have enhanced access to resources and support, ultimately leading to the swift resolution of wage disputes.

These efforts are a testament to the commitment of government authorities and organizations to safeguard the rights and interests of migrant workers, ultimately contributing to a fairer and more equitable society.

Source: “People’s Daily” (Page 20, January 5, 2024)

