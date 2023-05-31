“Ensuring total compensation for damages in the shortest possible time” — Emilia-Romagna Region

Inspection this afternoon by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniin some of the places most affected by the wave of bad weather in recent weeks.

First stop a council. Together with Bonaccini, the mayor, Paola Pulathe president of the province, Michele De Pascalethe regional councilors Irene Priolo e Andrew Corsiniand the Prefect of Ravenna, castrese de rosa.

In the Municipality the point was made on the water disposal operations and assistance to the populationin addition to the procedures for ensuring health safety against the spread of diseases. The inhabited center is now free from waterso much so that since yesterday families have been authorized to return to their homes for cleaning and clearing operations.

There are currently just over a hundred people welcomed in the hubs of Conselice and Argenta, in addition to those hosted by friends and relatives.

Some production sectors are still flooded. The repercussions are heavy: they are 80 companies floodedto which are added approx 200 farm due to evacuation measures.

Afterwards, Bonaccini went to Budrio and Molinella, municipalities in the Bologna area both involved in the Idice route at the Motta bridge, one of the most critical situations caused by the wave of bad weather on 15-17 May. Together with the mayors Dario Mantovani and Deborah Badiali, Bonaccini shared the urgency to restore as soon as possible the road system compromised by the collapse of the infrastructure, the nerve link between the two cities. An alternative solution that Metropolitan City and Emilia-Romagna Region are defining in a short time why it will be submitted to the scrutiny of the Government: the need is that the needs of traffic are respected, in particular heavy traffic, without weighing down the network of secondary arteries in the area. Furthermore, always together with the first citizens, a reconnaissance of the damaged embankments is already being carried out to implement structural interventions in view of next autumn and winter. Bonaccini he also visited the Selva Malvezzi area, where pumps and dewatering pumps are at work to drain the water still present.

In the morning the Vice President Priolo she had gone to the Municipal Coordination of Borgo Tossignanoin the Imola area, where he met the mayors of Fontanelice, Castel del Rio and Casalfiumaneseas well as Borgo Tossignano itself, in the presence of the mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri.

Together they analyzed the main critical issues in terms of instability of the territory caused by the bad weather of recent days, in order to identify the priorities for intervention.

At the end of the meeting Priolo visited Sweep Sassatellithe fraction of Imola flooded by the waters of the Sillaro.