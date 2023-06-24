Ente Friuli in the world celebrates 70 years – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – UDINE, JUNE 24 – “The Fogolârs furlans network is precious, it must be supported and strengthened. It is an expression of that bond with fellow countrymen, everywhere in the world, always ready to welcome, to offer relationships and contacts, to be there in moments of celebration and difficulty.It is necessary to continue that commitment while also maintaining the bond with young people living abroad and promoting, through the network, all the possibilities of returning and the opportunities that Fvg can offer, a deeply changed territory since the times of the ‘great emigration’ of the nineteenth century”. Said the regional councilor for local autonomy, public function, security and immigration, Pierpaolo Roberti, speaking in the hall of the Parliament of the castle of Udine, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Friuli body in the world what the current president Loris Basso has defined it as the “connection point that has linked the Friulians of yesterday and today since 1953”.



At the opening of his speech, Roberti conveyed the wishes of the Fvg Administration on the anniversary, thanking Ente Friuli in the world for its activity and constant commitment over the past 70 years.



Roberti recalled the crisis in Venezuela on the brink of a civil war “where it was difficult to send basic necessities and medicines but thanks to the support of the Entity, the support for our fellow countrymen has not failed”, and Australia, ” when it was devastated by a series of forest fires”. Roberti also expressed “concern” about the conflict in Ukraine and the latest news from Moscow, and addressed a “thought to our fellow citizens who live and work in those territories, hoping there will be no consequences for them”.



The event was attended, among others, by the president of the regional council Mauro Bordin, the archbishop of Udine monsignor Andrea Bruno Mazzocato, the mayor of Udine Alberto Felice De Toni and the rector Roberto Pinton. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

