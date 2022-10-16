Another episode of violence stains the evenings of the Moglianese nightlife: last Monday, around 10 pm, a bartender was attacked by a customer while working in her restaurant. The fact was reported to the carabinieri of Mogliano and is in addition to a series of serious incidents that have occurred in recent months. The young man, in an evident state of alteration, would have pushed the girl, at the height of a quarrel, probably linked to a previous relationship between the two. According to the first, partial, reconstructions of what happened, the attacker would have entered the room of her ex along with his current partner. The staff quickly realized that something was wrong. In fact, the friend, who now risks a complaint for damage, would have raged on the furnishings of the room starting to damage the bathrooms. From this initial “provocation”, the situation would have completely degenerated. At the height of an altercation, the owner of the restaurant was targeted by the same age with several shoves. The girl, in her early twenties, would have reported pains in her shoulders and a bruise in her neck as a result. The carabinieri of Mogliano intervened on the spot to restore calm.

The episode, which took place on Monday, is only the latest in a long series of events that in the last twelve months have animated, to put it mildly, the quiet evenings of the Moglianese square, often making the intervention of the police necessary. One of the latest episodes dates back to last May and took place around 11 pm in one of the bars overlooking the Terraglio, featuring the bartender of Chinese origin and a North African customer. The owner of the business had refused to serve a drink to the customer, in an evident state of alteration, which he had autonomously served himself: it ended not only in barrel, but also in bottles and the owner had finally raged on the customer by spraying him in the face a stinging hot pepper gas.

A few months earlier, in December 2021, the police had had to intervene in a nearby room due to the escandescence of a 21-year-old girl who, also here with the complicity of alcohol, had pulled out a knife, wounding a waiter and another friend. Finally, about a year ago, still a stone’s throw from Piazza Caduti, another bartender was the victim of the forced advances of a drunk customer. A fight ensued with several people involved, swollen faces and bloody hands. Several patrols had to intervene on the spot.

In many of these cases, the protagonists often prefer to avoid filing a complaint. As for what happened at the beginning of the week, the young owner, who asked for confidentiality to remain anonymous, decided to file a complaint with the carabinieri, delivering to the police also the recordings of the video surveillance system inside the room to testify the sequence of the events.