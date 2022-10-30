An expensive electric bicycle disappears from the courtyard of a club in the center and the police find it in the Borgo station. It all happened within a few hours, between the evening of Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October. Among other things, the owners of the two wheels had offered a thousand euros as a reward to anyone who managed to get it back.

The theft, as explained by the owner of the Concordia pizza restaurant in Piazza Primo Maggio, Luigi Acampora, took place under the “electronic eye” of one of the cameras installed inside the restaurant.

«Thanks to the video surveillance – he says -, I immediately realized what was happening. In fact, a boy, with his face uncovered, entered the courtyard, took the Smart electric bicycle (which has a value of about three thousand euros) and hurried away. I tried to chase him, but I couldn’t reach him. That bicycle had been given to my son just three days earlier and, of course, when he learned of the theft, he was very upset. Hence the decision to make the appeal on Facebook. Just today, however – Acampora specified on Sunday evening -, I received a communication from the Police Headquarters to which I had addressed to report the incident. Apparently, they found the bicycle in Borgo Stazione and perhaps they also identified the alleged responsible for the theft. Tomorrow I will go to their offices to see everything ».