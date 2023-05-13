“Enter with SPID” button: mandatory update

The Agency for Digital Italy reminds Public Administrations, suppliers and individuals who use the SPID system that it is mandatory to update the “Enter with SPID” button to the latest available version, including all IDPs present in the register.

As indicated in the “Guidelines on IdP/SP information and interfaces”, in fact, to manage access to public and private services that use the SPID system it is necessary to standardize the interfaces, communication and use of the SPID logo. This implies, among other things, that the list of IDPs shown by the “Enter with SPID” button is always updated with the list of managers registered in the federation and that the respective metadata is always updated with what is published by AgID as manager of the federation.

To facilitate the updating of systems, the repository that contains an example of implementation of the “Enter with SPID” buttonin line with the requirements for graphical user interfaces, so as to allow the generation of the IDP list dynamically based on the information in the registry.

Metadata registry

AgID makes the public register of metadata available to the SPID federation, which can also be consulted programmatically using the APIs documented at the URL https://registry.spid.gov.it/apidoc.

Through this register it is possible to obtain the “unique” metadata of the IDPs in the format:

– SAML (https://registry.spid.gov.it/entities?entity_type=idp)

– JSON (https://registry.spid.gov.it/entities?entity_type=idp&output=json)