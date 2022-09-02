Source title: Entering the Chaoyang Exhibition Area of ​​the Service Trade Fair to experience the “Liangma River International Style Waterfront”

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 2nd (Reporter Gao Xing) VR immersive experience in Beijing’s CBD digital parlour where “Liangma River International Style Waterfront”, “A Snowflake” recreates the memory of the Winter Olympics, and digital twin visualization technology showcases …Into the Chaoyang Exhibition Area of ​​Cultural and Tourism Services in Shougang Park of the Service Trade Fair, new technologies, new formats, new consumption, and new scenarios bring audiences a new and different experience of cultural and tourism consumption. It is understood that the Chaoyang exhibition area is located in the No. 1 exhibition hall of Shougang Park. With the theme of “Cultural Empowerment and Digital Drive Vitality Chaoyang”, it focuses on the two major highlights of the integration of culture and technology and the new trend of cultural tourism consumption. “The combined display mode, through the immersive experience, interactive consumption and other methods of intelligent application scenarios, comprehensively display a series of “hard core technologies” such as ultra-high-definition, digital twin, intelligent interaction, touch and somatosensory, and Chaowan Blind Box, Sports and fitness, digital music, new online audio-visual, digital cultural tourism and other trendy and fashionable cultural products and new services vividly demonstrate the development potential of Chaoyang District to build a digital economy core area and a cultural consumption demonstration area. In the special exhibition area of ​​financial services located in Hall 9 of Shougang Park, Chaoyang District, with the theme of “Chaoyang – the main international financial gathering area in the capital”, showcases important windows for international exchanges, international financial gathering development, two-way capital market development, and international venture capital. There are five sections in the gathering area and the new e-CNY (digital RMB) fund management model. By introducing high-end international financial resources such as internationally renowned financial institutions, overseas exchanges, and international credit rating agencies in the region, introducing the company’s listing service system in the region and the construction achievements of the venture capital gathering area, it showcases the trinity of enterprise risk warning, verification and depository. The new district-level digital governance system highlights the internationalization characteristics of the financial industry in Chaoyang District, and continuously improves the construction achievements of the regional internationalization level. See also A driver who refused to drive a generation driver was sentenced to pay Tesla 20,000 yuan for alleging a brake problem This year’s service trade fair Chaoyang District focused on creating 3 thematic exhibitions and 1 online theme exhibition. From August 31st to September 5th, a special exhibition on financial services and a special exhibition on cultural and tourism services were held in Shougang Park, and a special exhibition on human resources services was held in the National Convention Center. At the same time, the “Never Ending Service Trade Fair – Chaoyang” line was launched. On the theme exhibition, it will comprehensively display the latest achievements of Chaoyang in the field of service trade, and provide a display platform for international exchanges and cooperation for enterprises in the region. According to the reporter’s understanding, in the project signing session of the “Beijing Day” of the Service Trade Fair and the Investment Beijing Summit held on September 1, a total of 6 projects in Chaoyang District were signed, involving finance, medical care, cultural tourism, science and technology innovation, and cross-border electricity. The contract amount is about 9.855 billion yuan.

In the special exhibition area of ​​financial services located in Hall 9 of Shougang Park, Chaoyang District, with the theme of "Chaoyang – the main international financial gathering area in the capital", showcases important windows for international exchanges, international financial gathering development, two-way capital market development, and international venture capital. There are five sections in the gathering area and the new e-CNY (digital RMB) fund management model. By introducing high-end international financial resources such as internationally renowned financial institutions, overseas exchanges, and international credit rating agencies in the region, introducing the company's listing service system in the region and the construction achievements of the venture capital gathering area, it showcases the trinity of enterprise risk warning, verification and depository. The new district-level digital governance system highlights the internationalization characteristics of the financial industry in Chaoyang District, and continuously improves the construction achievements of the regional internationalization level.

