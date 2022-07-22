On July 22, the 4th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair opened at the Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center. This is the scene of the 2022 International Cooperation Forum on the New Land-Sea Corridor held at the opening ceremony.Photo by reporter Xie ZhiqiangVisual Chongqing

Go to the west and discuss the future. On July 22, the 4th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair was grandly opened in Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center.

The current West China Fair is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Water Resources, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Chongqing Municipal Government. The International Cooperation Forum on the New Land-Sea Corridor is co-hosted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore, the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Chongqing Municipal Government.

The holding of the West China Fair and the International Cooperation Forum on the New Land-Sea Corridor is a concrete measure to implement President Xi Jinping’s important statement on deepening reform and opening up and the important instructions for Chongqing, and it is a concrete practice of deepening the development and opening up of the western region and fully integrating into the domestic and international dual cycle. . The West China Fair and the International Cooperation Forum on the New Land-Sea Corridor are held simultaneously. The two jointly hold the conference and serve as a platform for each other. They have become an important platform for investment promotion, economic and trade cooperation, and foreign exchange in the western region of China.

Sanchez, President of the Mexican Senate, Yang Liming, Minister of Communications and Information and Second Minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore, Wang Shouwen, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade Negotiator and Deputy Minister, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Tian Qingying, a member of the Party Group of the Sichuan Provincial Government, Wang Daoxi, Vice Chairman of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Government, delivered a speech via video or on-site. Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress, announced the opening ceremony. Wang Jiong, chairman of the CPPCC, attended the opening ceremony. Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, presided over the opening ceremony.

Relevant ministries and commissions of the state, responsible comrades of some provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, leaders of some international organizations, officials of some embassies and consulates in China, leaders of well-known enterprises, some domestic and foreign academicians, experts, well-known scholars, leaders of Chongqing and responsible comrades of relevant departments attended the opening ceremony. Mode.

Hu Henghua, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee, Municipal Government, and Secretary Chen Min’er, extended his welcome and thanks to all leaders, guests and friends who attended the meeting online and offline. He said that at present, Chongqing is thoroughly implementing the important instructions and requirements of President Xi Jinping, giving full play to the advantages of important nodes in the domestic and international dual circulation, actively serving the national strategy, continuing to increase inland opening up, and striving to lead and drive opening up in the western region. The purpose of this year’s West-West Fair is to use the West-West Fair as a “media” and the new land-sea passage as a “bridge” to build a platform for economic and trade exchanges and cooperation that is based in the west, radiates ASEAN, and communicates with the world. Chongqing is willing to take this opportunity to focus on smooth passage, platform building, industry development, and environment improvement, and make greater efforts to promote the construction of inland open highlands, so as to better serve and integrate into the new development pattern.

Sanchez said in his video speech that Mexico is Chongqing’s largest trading partner in Latin America, and the two sides have close exchanges in education and culture. The West China Fair is an important economic and trade exchange platform in western China and even in the whole of China. In this year’s CIFIT, Mexico participated as the guest country of honor, which is an important manifestation of the active development of economic and trade exchanges between Chongqing and Mexico. It is hoped that by taking the opportunity of the West China Fair, Mexico can obtain more opportunities for economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, and can also strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of automobile, electronic information, agriculture and food, so as to shorten the distance between the two countries.

Yang Liming said in her speech that since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the dry ports and sea ports along the new land-sea corridor have always been open to ensure that the transportation of food and key goods is not hindered. Singapore will work closely with partners such as Chongqing to facilitate the transportation of essential goods. In the face of global uncertainty, the new land-sea channel will not change its original intention, gather like-minded partners, give full play to their comparative advantages, and help achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. It is hoped that the new land-sea channel will continue to expand the network and attract more stakeholders to participate in the channel construction.

Wang Shouwen said that after years of efforts, the West China Fair has become an important platform for the western region to expand opening up and promote international trade and investment. A series of themed activities will be held in this year’s West China Fair, which will play a new role in the cooperation between the western region and the “Belt and Road”. The Ministry of Commerce will support Chongqing in the construction of pilot free trade zones, comprehensive pilot projects for expanding the opening up of the service industry, demonstration projects for China-Singapore connectivity, new land-sea corridors, and China-Europe trains to help Chongqing develop.

This event is rich in content, and will hold a series of activities such as major project signing ceremonies, forums, annual meetings, promotion meetings, and negotiation meetings.

After the opening ceremony, a keynote speech was held at the 2022 Land-Sea New Corridor International Cooperation Forum. Around the theme of “New Land-Sea Corridor: Drawing on the ‘Belt and Road’ Fine Brushwork”, guests at home and abroad expressed their insights on enhancing the supporting role of the New Land-Sea Corridor for regional industrial chains and supply chains. The forum also released the 2021 development index of the new western land-sea channel, and held the launching ceremony of the “single window” platform for the new western land-sea channel for international trade.