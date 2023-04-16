Home » Enterprises showcase China’s intelligent manufacturing and innovation strength in an all-round way Canton Fair welcomes visitors from all over the world_Hangzhou Net
Enterprises fully demonstrate China’s intelligent manufacturing and innovation strength Canton Fair welcomes visitors from all over the world

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-16 19:15

CCTV news:This year’s Canton Fair has a complete range of “Made in China”, providing people all over the world with affordable and rich products. China’s super-large-scale market also provides a broad market space for high-quality products from various countries.

April 15-19 is the first phase of the Canton Fair, focusing on the fields of electronics and home appliances, lighting, vehicles and accessories, and new energy. A number of domestic well-known home appliance companies set up exhibitions with famous and new products to fully demonstrate the innovative strength of China‘s intelligent manufacturing. Buyers are constantly taking pictures and videos, hoping to quickly record the new technology applications and new design concepts seen at the Canton Fair.

At the scene, the reporter met a Hong Kong buyer whose certificate was slightly yellowed. From the 99th session to the 133rd session, in his eyes, every session of the Canton Fair brings new opportunities for global merchants.

source:CCTV
