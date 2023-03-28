In 2016, a venture led by Rubiela Guerrero Marín, a 52-year-old woman from the municipality of Orito, Putumayo.

After leaving school, her daughter decided to study Environmental Control, but when she graduated from Sena (National Learning Service), Rubiela noticed that in her municipality there were no places where young people, and especially her daughter, could carry out their internships, as a result of from this, she decides to undertake by creating the Eco Amazon Foundation.

After having worked in an oil casino, collecting the waste that they generated and turning it into composting and vermicompost, Rubiela undertook with the Foundation to facilitate the youth of this municipality a learning space, a saving of travel time and a way of contributing to growth and development of its community; he also decided to work with women heads of families, who have been victims of the armed conflict.

Project

The Foundation began with the support of his daughter and 6 women who left the same casino where Rubiela worked. Today there are 11 mothers who are heads of families and young people from the Seine who have joined the project. Together they seek to solve two problems that exist in their community: the need to have a stable and close place to carry out their work practices and the need to mitigate the environmental impact of the waste generated by the greengrocers in their municipality.

In 2019 Rubiela learned about the Empropaz program, with which she has managed to train and train in topics such as market strategy, customer knowledge, creating alliances and “the most important thing that Empropaz taught me was social and family development to grow as a business and like family.”

Education

With the Eco Amazónico Foundation, Rubiela approaches the greengrocers of the municipality, collects the organic waste that they generate and based on these generates compost and vermicompostwhich he later sells to his friends, acquaintances and the owners of the nearby farms, “the most difficult thing has been educating our community regarding the proper use and collection of the waste we generate in the municipality, we have been working on this since 2016, but some people refuse to learn” mentions Rubiela.

In the schools of his municipality he gives workshops so that the little ones learn the importance of collecting this waste and the impact they can have on the environment.

Its most important mission is to promote care for the environment and teach its community that in the countryside they can have the same opportunities as in the big citiesthat it is not necessary to leave their homes to create a business, or to seek a better quality of life and that if they stay in the regions they can contribute to the development and growth of their communities.

Description

The entrepreneur Rubiela Guerrero Marín started her Fundación Eco Amazónico with the purpose of generating a stable place in which the youth of Orito, Putumayo, can carry out their work practices.

In addition, It also seeks to help mitigate the environmental impact of greengrocers’ waste, transforming it into compost and vermiculture.

Comments