UDINE. On the night of Thursday 24 November, around 3, the operations room of the Udine police station sent two police officers to the emergency room of the hospital in the Friulian capital, where a man was throwing a tantrum, creating many problems for the health personnel.

Arriving at the scene, the agents were informed by a doctor that the man had been locked in a bathroom for about a quarter of an hour. The policemen, who entered the room, as he did not respond to their exhortations to leave, surprised him with a syringe in his hand, probably intent on injecting himself with some substance: he was blocked after he had thrown some boxes in a bin, among the rubbish of medicines, blister packs and glass vials.

From the investigations carried out on the spot, the agents ascertained that the subject, a 25-year-old Italian citizen domiciled in the province of Udine and entrusted to the social services on probation, had shortly before stolen various medicines from some drawers of a trolley of medicines, from which the security seal had been removed, and from a refrigerator, placed in a room adjacent to the bathroom: the young man was then arrested on charges of aggravated theft.

On the same day, the supervisory magistrate suspended the probation assignment to the social services previously granted to the subject and restored home detention.