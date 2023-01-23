The enthusiasm for watching movies and performances is high, and the knowledge and cultural activities in the museum are colorful. Dress up “Cultural Year”

Let’s celebrate the new year together, welcome and see off for a night. The Year of the Rabbit has arrived, and the land of China is decorated with lanterns and festoons everywhere, and the flavor of the New Year is coming.

On the big screen, many domestic films are unique and fascinating; It is the wisdom crystallization of Chinese culture. In recent years, more and more cultural activities have been added to people’s plans for the Spring Festival, becoming the “New Year Customs” of the Spring Festival, which not only makes holiday life more interesting, but also makes the values ​​and wisdom contained in Chinese culture more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

Various types of Spring Festival stalls market gradually warming up

At around 9:00 a.m. on the first day of the Lunar New Year, movie fans lined up at the ticket gate in a theater in Beijing, eager to enter the theater to watch the movie.

This year’s “New Year’s Movie List” covers various genres such as science fiction, costumes, and spy wars, depicting the “past”, “present” and even “future” between light and shadow. Ding Yaping, a distinguished professor at the Beijing Film Academy, said that theaters have resumed work, and the supply of film sources is full of stamina. Coupled with the variety of film themes, audiences have more room for choice.

Posters of Spring Festival movies displayed in a theater in Beijing.Photo by Wei Yanxing, People’s Daily Online

Statistics show that the box office on the first day of the Spring Festival stalls exceeded 1.3 billion yuan. Among them, “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Manjianghong” are the most popular, ranking the top two at the box office.

As the sequel to the sci-fi movie “The Wandering Earth”, which shined during the Spring Festival in 2019, “The Wandering Earth 2” four years later also chose to “enter” the Spring Festival. Director Guo Fan said in an interview with People’s Daily Online that the blankness of the previous work allowed him to take this opportunity to enrich and expand the worldview of the entire series.

“Man Jianghong” is a blockbuster film on ancient costumes directed by director Zhang Yimou. It tells the story of the eve of the talks between Qin Hui and Jin Guo during the Shaoxing period of the Southern Song Dynasty, four years after Yue Fei’s death. The conflict and reversal of loyalty and traitor, and the “unexpected” comedy elements make the film even more interesting.

Among other films in the Spring Festival file, “Unknown” focuses on the theme of spy wars, showing the deeds of underground workers during the Anti-Japanese War; “Counterattack” tells the story of the national table tennis men’s team returning to the top, which is not to be missed by sports fans.

In addition, as a “frequent visitor” of the Spring Festival, “Bears Infested” is still coming this year as scheduled. This year’s “Bears Infested·Stay With Me “Bear Core”” is the ninth work in the series, and it is the first time to reveal the secret of Bear Mama; and The original “Particle Ink” technology of another animated feature film “Deep Sea” brought a gorgeous and colorful visual experience to the audience.

It is worth mentioning that in order to prosper the film market during the Spring Festival, many places across the country have launched activities related to benefiting people watching movies. “Shanghai Movie Watching Season” was launched on January 12, covering 330 theaters in the city; Beijing issued 10 million yuan movie viewing subsidies to directly benefit citizens; Wuxi launched the “Benefit Movies and Stay in Xi 2023” movie viewing promotion , It is expected to provide 250,000 discounted movie tickets.

“Museum craze” continues to heat up with new exhibitions in the new year

Lanterns were hung high, firecrackers sounded, and on the first day of the Lunar New Year, the National Museum of China‘s “Guimao Jin’an-2023 New Year Exhibition” was festive and peaceful. The exhibition features a number of cultural relics containing images of rabbits. The “Guimao” divination bone more than 3,000 years ago echoes the good time of today and evening. The astronomical calendar and characters used at that time continued continuously, and the long civilization on the land of China has been passed down to this day.

“Guimao” divination bone.Photo by Wei Yanxing, People’s Daily Online

In recent years, “Celebrating the New Year in the Museum” has gradually become one of the activities for the people to celebrate the New Year. During the Spring Festival holiday, cultural exhibitions carefully crafted by museums in many places have attracted people’s attention.

In addition to the Spring Festival exhibition, a number of exhibitions at the National Expo also allow the audience to appreciate the beauty of Chinese civilization during the Spring Festival from different angles. “Light of Wisdom – Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Exhibition” selects more than 500 pieces (sets) of cultural relics to show the cultural system of traditional Chinese medicine with a long history and unique ideas; And different aspects of arts and crafts, literature, calligraphy, fine arts, etc., interpreting the theme of “a family between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Fujian and Taiwan”. The melodious Nanyin echoes in the exhibition hall, reflecting the emotional connection expressed by the people of Fujian and Taiwan through their common cultural traditions.

Nanyin folk artist’s songbook exhibited in “Origin · Fate – Fujian-Taiwan Art Exhibition”.Photo by Wei Yanxing, People’s Daily Online

The Nanyue King Museum in Guangzhou launched the “Spring and Autumn in Characters – Special Exhibition of Characters and Cultural Relics of the Nanyue Kingdom Period”, displaying the relics with characters unearthed from the site of the Nanyue Kingdom Palace Office and the Nanyue King Wen’s tomb. The wooden slips are on public display for the first time since they were unearthed; the Han Jingdi Yangling Museum in Xi’an is currently exhibiting “Records of ‘Our’ Life——Exhibition of Ancient Portrait Bricks and Modern Photography Works”, showing the ordinary, simple and delicate Chinese people since ancient times. The way of life and life attitude, send good New Year wishes to the majority of tourists.

It is worth mentioning that during the Spring Festival, many museums in Beijing will extend their opening hours to night. A series of exciting evening activities will be held every day in the Capital Museum, such as “New Year’s greetings with lucky rabbits”, “Paper Art Experience – Firecrackers Saying Goodbye to the Old Year”, “Boju’s Gift” and so on; many ancient building and ruins museums, For example, the Beijing Art Museum (Wanshou Temple) and the Beijing Cultural Museum Exchange Hall (Zhihua Temple), which reopened during the Spring Festival this year, have also delayed their opening, so that the audience can fully experience the beauty of cultural relics and ancient buildings under the night.

A good show to freeze the beautiful moments of the Spring Festival

During the New Year, watch a big show. During the Spring Festival, a number of art troupes carefully prepared rich “cultural new year goods” for the audience, allowing the audience to experience the rich and colorful Chinese culture in wonderful performances.

Beijing People’s Art’s new year drama “Under the Red Flag” presents the “new Beijing flavor” on the basis of Lao She’s original work; the classic dance drama “Silk Road Flower Rain” puts the magnificent and colorful Dunhuang murals on the stage of the National Center for the Performing Arts; Tianjin Symphony Orchestra brings “New Year’s Concert of World Famous Songs” and “Returning to Her Mother’s Home on the Second New Year’s Day-Vocal Works Concert” are filled with the atmosphere of the Spring Festival; in Wuhan, the “Tanhua Theater Spring Festival Performance Season” will be performed from the first day of the new year to the sixth day of the new year , adding a strong cultural flavor to the Spring Festival in Jiangcheng.

During the Spring Festival, traditional operas are indispensable on the stage. Many famous Peking opera masters from the Beijing Peking Opera Theater led the performances of “The Number One Scholar”, “The Phoenix Returns to the Nest” and “Suolin Nest”, and many classic works sang with gongs; the Shanghai Shanghai Theater launched the “2023 New Year Performance Season”, “Meeting in the Temple” and other classic inheritance repertoires And special performances of excerpts are staged in turn; “Cantonese Rhythm Flying – Famous Weekend Performances for the People” officially opened at the Cantonese Theater in Guangzhou from the sixth to the eighth day of the first month of the first lunar month, accompanying fans to spend a peaceful and festive New Year holiday.

Celebrating the Spring Festival is both traditional and innovative. Libraries and cultural centers in various places integrate high-quality digital cultural resources in the libraries, and provide cultural services to the common people in innovative ways. The National Library of China‘s “Tasteful” Year of China – the promotion and screening of Chinese New Year-themed audio-visual resources in the collection continued, leading readers to explore the cultural origin of the Spring Festival in the audio-visual world; Activities such as “Listening to Suzhou Folk Music” at the Municipal Public Cultural Center and “Learning Talents on the Cloud” at the Yangzhou City Cultural Center have their own characteristics and are dizzying.

In addition, during the Spring Festival this year, intangible cultural heritage folk activities in many places were ingenious and eye-catching. Tianjin 2023 “Canal Spring” Intangible Cultural Heritage Lantern Festival, Shaanxi “Jade Rabbit Welcomes the Spring and Celebrates the New Year” Qinqiang Yangko Society Fire Performance, Sichuan Mianzhu New Year Painting Exhibition, Sales and Experience Activities… Various intangible cultural heritage projects at all levels make the New Year more intense. The Guangdong Provincial Museum and the Guangzhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Block (Beijing Road) jointly created a joint exhibition “Traveling to the Flower Street”, bringing a new experience of “walking the Flower Street, watching New Year pictures, and appreciating the intangible cultural heritage”.

The world is full of wind and frost, and the weather is peaceful. During the New Year holiday, the spiritual and cultural life of the people is becoming more and more abundant. It not only lasts for thousands of years of history and culture, but also blooms the youth of the new era, and reflects the bright future of a more prosperous life. Let us feel the cultural power of upward kindness in praying for good fortune, and build up the confidence to make progress in saying goodbye to the old and ushering in the new.