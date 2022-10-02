A stage will certainly start from our territory

BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA

The Giro d’Italia and the Canavese are love.

Also in the 2023 edition – after the start of the stage last May from Rivarolo Canavese, there will be a stage again this year. arrive in Crans Montana, a Swiss town of 10,711 inhabitants in the Canton of Valais.

Confirmation awaited in the next few hours.

The secrets of the 106th Giro d’Italia will be officially revealed on October 17th at the Teatro Lirico in Milan.

In Piedmont there should also be the stage of the Bra-Rivoli. All that remains is to wait a few more days to find out if the rumors of these hours will be confirmed.