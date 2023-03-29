The actions to be reported are those carried out between January 1, 2022 and December 31 of the same year.

The Administrative Department of the Public Function reminded the mayors of the municipalities of Cauca with Territorial Focus Development Programs (PDET), that before March 31, 2023 they must fill out the Individual Accountability Report of the implementation, verification and endorsement of the Peace Agreement.

The mayors with this obligation are those of Algeria, Balboa, Buenos Aires, Cajibio, Caldono, Caloto, Corinto, El Tambo, Jambalo, Mercedes, Miranda, Morales, Patía, Piendamo, Santander of Quilichao, Suarez, Toribio, Guapi, Lopez and Timbiqui.

Public Function reiterated that said report must also be presented by national and territorial entities that have commitments in the Implementation Framework Plan (PMI), which is the scheme created to monitor the activities that are developed to advance in compliance with the agreement. between the Government and the ex-guerrilla of the Farc.

The reports prepared by the national entities and the PDET mayors must account for of the actions executed regarding its commitments related to the five points contained in the peace agreement: Rural Reform; Political Participation, End of the Conflict, Solution to the problem of Illicit Drugs and Agreement on Victims or the pillars of the National Sectoral Plans of the Comprehensive Rural Reform.

These reports must be published on the entity’s website based on the formats established by the Administrative Department of the Civil Service in the “Transparency and Access to Public Information” section.

Additionally, it is recommended that these reports be disseminated to the public, especially with the communities identified in the accountability strategy of the identified entities.