Child Benefit | Entitlement in the Work & Travel year and subsequent studies (FG)

If the adult child traveled to Australia for a work & travel year in June 2019, it decided in the course of this year to study for around 1.5 years in Perth/Australia and is there for the entire period from June 2019 to March 2022 did not return to Germany due to the short duration of the training-free periods, the corona-related travel restrictions and a lack of funds, this speaks in favor of giving up residence in the domestic apartment of the mother at the latest from the start of the course, so that according to Section 63 (1) sentence 6 EStG there is no entitlement to child benefit (FG Bremen, judgment of March 7, 2023 – 2 K 27/21 (1)).

