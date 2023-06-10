Entrepreneur of ‘Corona 19 treatment lobby’, request to Democratic Party lawmaker

(Newsis)

It is known that the prosecution is investigating after a businessman suspected of accepting bribes from a pharmaceutical company developing a treatment for COVID-19 requested a Democratic Party lawmaker to approve a clinical trial.

According to the legal community on the 10th, the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office secured a transcript of a conversation between Yang, a representative of a household goods company, who was handed over to trial on charges of receiving hundreds of millions of won in the name of clinical trial approval from a pharmaceutical company that was developing a treatment for Corona 19. It is said that

The transcript is known to contain content that appears to have been Yang’s request for permission for a clinical trial to the Minister of Food and Drug Safety at the time through Rep. A of the Democratic Party.

According to the prosecution, Yang is suspected of receiving about 300 million won in cash from a pharmaceutical company in 2021 with a request to help him obtain approval for a clinical trial for a treatment for Corona 19.

Afterwards, it was investigated that he received 900 million won worth of money and valuables by acquiring 600 million won worth of convertible bonds (CB) from Yang’s company.

Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Yang on the 23rd of last month, but the court dismissed the arrest warrant, saying, “It is difficult to say that the residence is fixed and there is a risk of fleeing.”