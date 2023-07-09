Home » Entrepreneur, sign up! Open call to finance projects and social initiatives
Entrepreneur, sign up! Open call to finance projects and social initiatives

Entrepreneur, sign up! Open call to finance projects and social initiatives

The Alliance for Social Transformation announced that the call for “Solutions with extraordinary value” is open, with which they seek to finance and accompany organizations, ventures and companies with social initiatives.

According to the Alliance, entrepreneurs who wish to participate in the call must submit a transformative proposal focused on education, economic development and citizen participation of youth, women and people over 60 in Colombia.

The call, which is aimed at companies from the Caribbean, Pacific, Urabá Antioqueño and Andean regions, will be open until next Thursday, July 13.

We propose to democratize access to innovative human and financial resources, for those organizations, ventures and companies with a social purpose, that generate impact in their communities and transform lives. To do this, we create accessible and personalized methods with which we jointly build solutions from and for the territories. During this call we hope to select up to 20 projects, which will receive support and financing from 50 to 200 million Colombian pesos.”, affirmed Paula Fonseca, Director of the Alliance for Social Transformation.

To participate, those interested can visit the website or contact WhatsApp 3016341130.

