Home » Entrepreneurs and artisans at fairs
News

Entrepreneurs and artisans at fairs

by admin
Entrepreneurs and artisans at fairs

Crafts, clothing, leather goods and other products can be found by opitas at this fair for entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs, within the framework of the sampedrinas festivities.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, THIS IS HOW THE FESTIVAL GOES

By: Andrea Ramirez

We continue touring the fairs that are held these days in the city of Neiva, some dedicated to artisans, entrepreneurs and businessmen in the gastronomic sector.

On this occasion we came to the National Microenterprise Fair that is taking place in a continuous lot in the Los Molinos neighborhood, admission is completely free. There we were able to find more than 250 exhibitors, from cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga and Cali, as well as some municipalities such as Pitalito, Algeciras, La Plata, Garzón and Neiva.

At the stands you can find footwear, clothing, handicrafts, leather goods and even household utensils.

According to Mr. Zoilo Chaúx Jaramillo, operator of this fair, “this fair was born 34 years ago, today it is national in nature and is the meeting place for artisans, entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs from all over the country.”

Nieva María Saldaña, is one of the entrepreneurs of this fair, who came from Barranquilla, this is her first time participating in a fair in Neiva, “I have loved it, Neiva has been a place where I have been able to show my entrepreneurship of t-shirts and personalized hats on the occasion of the festivities”.

Likewise, the merchant José Páez, from Algeciras, pointed out that this is an event space for entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs to publicize their products, in addition to having a wide range of offers.

See also  Fundación Tesãi guarantees services during the Holy Days

This fair also has a wide gastronomic offer and will have its doors open until July 10.

You may also like

Burgoberbach | stranger in the house

Traffic accident leaves a deceased motorcyclist – 102nine...

Does eating fruits and vegetables make you fat?

Military Commissioner: Bundeswehr set to withdraw from Mali...

Discrimination Against Cubans: Honeymoon Plans in Cayo Coco...

Guns in the US: Why killing sprees aren’t...

Josselyn Portillo achieves a bronze medal for El...

Unemployment rate decreased slightly in May

Loose, light rain from the north-west, 18 to...

Marero hid in a motel in Santa Tecla...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy