Entrepreneurs and artisans at fairs

Crafts, clothing, leather goods and other products can be found by opitas at this fair for entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs, within the framework of the sampedrinas festivities.

By: Andrea Ramirez

We continue touring the fairs that are held these days in the city of Neiva, some dedicated to artisans, entrepreneurs and businessmen in the gastronomic sector.

On this occasion we came to the National Microenterprise Fair that is taking place in a continuous lot in the Los Molinos neighborhood, admission is completely free. There we were able to find more than 250 exhibitors, from cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga and Cali, as well as some municipalities such as Pitalito, Algeciras, La Plata, Garzón and Neiva.

At the stands you can find footwear, clothing, handicrafts, leather goods and even household utensils.

According to Mr. Zoilo Chaúx Jaramillo, operator of this fair, “this fair was born 34 years ago, today it is national in nature and is the meeting place for artisans, entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs from all over the country.”

Nieva María Saldaña, is one of the entrepreneurs of this fair, who came from Barranquilla, this is her first time participating in a fair in Neiva, “I have loved it, Neiva has been a place where I have been able to show my entrepreneurship of t-shirts and personalized hats on the occasion of the festivities”.

Likewise, the merchant José Páez, from Algeciras, pointed out that this is an event space for entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs to publicize their products, in addition to having a wide range of offers.

This fair also has a wide gastronomic offer and will have its doors open until July 10.

