Yesterday (March 23), the 2023 Jianggang New Year Exchange and Promotion Conference was held to introduce the development and changes of Jiangmen. City leaders gathered with relevant Hong Kong officials, well-known entrepreneurs, social groups and other friends and folks from all walks of life to share their nostalgia, discuss cooperation, seek common development, and jointly promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Entrepreneurs present expressed that they would seize the opportunities in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, take advantage of the momentum, continue to increase investment in Jiangmen, deepen Jiangmen, struggle and grow together with Jiangmen, jointly promote Jiangmen’s high-quality development, and win a bright future together.

Li Shengpo, deputy to the National People’s Congress and chairman of the board of directors of Xinyi Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.:

Jiangmen is a vibrant and warm city

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that it is necessary to promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and support Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the overall development of the country. Jiangmen is a well-known overseas Chinese capital in China and an important node city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with a superior geographical location and a strong momentum of development. Jiangmen and Hong Kong are geographically close and close to each other, with a solid foundation and broad prospects for comprehensive integration. It has long been an important investment destination for Hong Kong companies.

Since 2007, Xinyi’s total investment in Jiangmen has reached nearly 10 billion yuan, and three production bases of environmentally friendly special glass and energy-saving glass have been built. In Heshan and Kaiping of Jiangmen, Xinyi has actively deployed energy storage and new energy industries, and invested in the construction of large-scale Agricultural photovoltaic hybrid power station. At present, the annual output value of Xinyi in Jiangmen has reached 3.9 billion yuan, and the annual output value is expected to reach 6 billion yuan after it is fully put into operation. In the past two years, under the guidance of six major projects such as “Hong Kong and Macau Integration” and “Overseas Chinese Capital Empowerment”, Jiangmen has comprehensively optimized and upgraded its soft and hard environments, and the acceleration effect of promoting high-quality development has become more prominent. The business environment has continued to optimize and industrial supporting facilities have accelerated. Perfect, with a strong entrepreneurial atmosphere, it is a vibrant and warm city. This is also an important reason and confidence guarantee for us to continuously increase investment and expand the scope of investment. We will definitely take root in Jiangmen and deeply cultivate Jiangmen. On the new journey, we hope that more companies will join us in striving and growing together in Jiangmen, beating the trumpet for Jiangmen’s high-quality development, and contributing wisdom and strength to the accelerated formation of a new growth pole on the west bank of the Pearl River. (Chen Minrui)

Wu Xueming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Federation:

Introduce more young people from Hong Kong and Macao to invest and start businesses in Jiangmen

It is a great honor to be able to participate in this exchange and promotion conference. Through this event, I have felt the spirit of Jiangmen’s initiative in promoting investment, entrepreneurship and employment.

We also learned that Jiangmen is the main filming location for the recent popular TV series “Hurricane”. Chikan Ancient Town Overseas Chinese Township International Tourism Resort has also opened its doors to welcome visitors. The popularity of Jiangmen tourism continues to rise, attracting tourists from all over the country. Many young people from Hong Kong and Macao also very much hope to visit Jiangmen and inspect the investment and entrepreneurship environment. In the next step, the Youth Federation of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will organize 13 Hong Kong and Macao youth delegations to visit the Greater Bay Area, of which 6 delegations will come to Jiangmen, focusing on manufacturing, commerce, modern agriculture, cultural tourism, etc. Explore the beautiful hometown of overseas Chinese in multiple dimensions. In the future, I will continue to pay attention to Jiangmen and introduce more young people from Hong Kong and Macao to Jiangmen for tourism and investment. (Zhang Yiwei)

Yip Runqiang, President of China Affairs of Hong Kong Johnson Electric Group:

Actively attract more upstream and downstream supporting projects to settle in Jiangmen

In 2016, Johnson Electric Group actively responded to the national “Belt and Road” initiative and the strategic deployment of the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and was optimistic about the location advantages of Jiangmen. After sufficient demonstration, it decided to select the new production base in Jiangmen. The project signed an investment agreement in February 2017, and it will be put into operation smoothly in November 2020, 10 months earlier than expected. In 2022, the Jiangmen project has reached an output value of over 2 billion yuan, the scale of the enterprise has steadily expanded, and the development is booming. These achievements are inseparable from the strong support and heart-warming services of party committees and governments at all levels in Jiangmen City.

Over the years, we have deeply felt the efficient and heart-warming government services of the Jiangmen Municipal Government. Leaders at the city and district levels have visited our company many times to conduct research, understand the production and operation status of the company, and solve difficulties and problems in a timely manner. We were also able to apply for and enjoy a number of subsidies, which effectively reduced the operating costs of the enterprise. The key attention of the leaders, the fulfillment of policies, and the round-the-clock “nanny-style” caring services of various departments gave me a long-term “reassurance” and made me full of confidence in the development of the project in Jiangmen.

With the smooth expansion of the Jiangmen project, the Group will further grasp the major opportunities brought by the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the high-quality development of Guangdong, grasp the advantages of Jiangmen City’s policy of vigorously cultivating and developing industrial clusters, and actively attract more upstream and downstream supporting projects to settle in Jiangmen. Join hands with the Jiangmen Municipal Government to continue to increase investment in Jiangmen, deepen Jiangmen, support the continued high-quality development of Jiangmen’s real economy, and create a better future together. (Chen Minrui)

Liu Xiao, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Asia Pacific, Taylor’s Group:

Build a world-class prebiotic R&D and production base

It is a great honor to be invited to participate in this exchange and promotion meeting. At the same time, I am very confident about the development and future of Jiangmen.

In February last year, in order to acquire Quantum Hi-Tech, we came to Jiangmen for the first time to conduct a secret inspection and conduct a comprehensive assessment before the acquisition. The headquarters is most concerned about the local business environment. After understanding the business environment in Jiangmen, the headquarters made a decision on the acquisition. In the past year, the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government have given us a lot of help and support.

This year, Quantum High-Tech will increase its overseas export business layout, based in Jiangmen, and radiate the world; increase investment in upgrading and transformation projects, and build it into a world-class prebiotic R&D and production base; actively respond to the “Healthy China 2030″ development strategy, and cultivate and develop new products. With greater confidence, we will increase investment, expand the layout and promote development, so that Quantum Hi-Tech will become a very important strategic stronghold in South China. (Zhang Yiwei)