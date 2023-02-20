His visit to the cities is thanks to the familiarization trips organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through ProColombia, within the framework of the Colombia Travel Mart tourism macro-round.

Thanks to a high-quality offer that is in harmony with life, from February 17 to 22 there will be a familiarization trip in the region so that businessmen from various countries can learn first-hand about the experiences that the department has to offer to international travelers.

The Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, stressed that sustainability in tourism “is one of the guiding axes of our policy to take advantage of the immense opportunities that we have in the national territory, where there is enormous natural wealth, recognized worldwide and that it becomes an important potential to add value”.

He added that the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism has been working to consolidate “tourism with environmental justice that will allow, together with the communities, to achieve a more sustainable and regenerative development, in harmony with life.”

For her part, Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, explained that: “With these trips we seek to bring the offer of our regions and their communities closer to international businessmen, who are in search of transformative and valuable experiences that not only leave a mark positive in them and in their clients, but also leave a legacy in the territories generating employment and valuing and respecting those cultural and natural wealth that we have in our country”.

Business conference

In this way, 160 international buyers, who will attend the business conference in Bogotá on February 23 and 24, will be visiting some regions of Colombia days prior to this commercial activity in 15 familiarization trips.

Of these, one includes the department of Valle del Cauca to present its offer in bicycle tourism complemented with activities such as gastronomy, nature and culture.

This is how businessmen from Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Spain, Panama and Venezuela will visit the region and its surroundings, where they will live various experiences such as group salsa classes; cycle through the eastern and western mountain ranges of the Valley’s area of ​​influence; and try typical foods of the region such as manjar blanco or arroz atollado.

The objective is to continue attracting international travelers to the department of Valle and increase the numbers registered in 2022, the year in which more than 214,000 international visitors arrived in the region, mainly from the United States, Ecuador, Chile, Panama and Spain, according to Migración Colombia. .

