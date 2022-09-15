On September 15th, the 2022 National Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Activity Week in Shaanxi Province and Xi’an City officially kicked off at the High-tech Jiahui International Exchange Center. Municipal leaders, relevant municipal departments, heads of districts and counties, Xixian New District, and development zones, some universities, scientific research institutes, venture capital institutions, heads of “Maker Space”, entrepreneur representatives and entrepreneurial mentors gathered together. , to go to the “mass entrepreneurship and innovation” feast, share the achievements of innovation and entrepreneurship, and seek the development of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The theme of this year’s entrepreneurship and innovation week is “Innovation, Increase Momentum, Entrepreneurship, and Employment”. Upsurge set off in Xi’an.

“1+12+N” series of activities “mass entrepreneurship and innovation” feast

On the morning of the 15th, through a video connection, the guests at the Xi’an venue watched the launch ceremony of the National “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week” together, and then launched the “2022 Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Week” simultaneously with the country, allowing Xi’an Mass Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurship across the country. Weekly activities resonate at the same frequency.

In 2022, the main venue of Xi’an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week will be located in the High-tech Zone, while branch venues will be set up in Beilin District, Yanta District, Chang’an District, Xixian New District, Chanba Ecological Zone, and the Aerospace Base.

This entrepreneurship and innovation week was full of splendid activities, and a series of themed activities empowered entrepreneurs. In the meantime, the three-dimensional enterprise cultivation and development forum will invite experts and scholars from the domestic enterprise incubation and cultivation industry, investment and financing industry to discuss the construction of a comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the new era; The entrepreneurial team conducts systematic counseling and practical drills; Qin Chuangyuan, the 5th College Student Cultural and Creative Animation Carnival, the College Students Cultural Creativity Development Forum, gathers elites in the cultural, creative and tourism industry of the Belt and Road to discuss the development significance, tasks and paths of the cultural and tourism sector in Shaanxi .

Online and offline synchronization allows citizens to visit exhibitions without leaving home

This year’s “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” Week in Xi’an, the Innovation Achievement Exhibition was held online and offline simultaneously, allowing you to experience new technologies on the spot and visit the exhibition “on the cloud” without leaving your home.

The offline entrepreneurship and innovation achievement exhibition held at the Jiahui International Exchange Center has five special areas for cultural and creative, integrated circuits, drones, artificial intelligence and robots, as well as innovations in hard technology industries such as aerospace, biomedicine, and hydrogen energy. Entrepreneurial results. Flying Butterfly XR technology, 3D visual inspection system, the “Wukong” robot that can dance and make phone calls, and cultural and creative products with modern art elements infused with the images of Qin Terracotta Warriors, Qin Opera figures, and Tumbler Sister… The new technologies and new products of “Tall and Dashang” attract many citizens to stop to watch and experience it for themselves.

At the same time, citizens can also participate in, understand and share the mass entrepreneurship and innovation activity week through the cloud platform. The reporter clicked through the mobile phone to enter the “cloud” side entrepreneurship and innovation-cloud sub-venue, where there are theme activities and online demonstrations of entrepreneurship and innovation achievements, and link interaction with the national cloud activity week platform. Intelligent hypnosis beds, educational robots, Xi’an cultural and creative brands… “On the Cloud Activity Week” breaks through the limitations of content, time and space, and builds a 3D cloud exhibition platform for the entrepreneurship and innovation activity week.

Xi’an Mass Innovation and Entrepreneurship Work Report released

At the launching ceremony, a work report on entrepreneurship and innovation in Xi’an was also released. The report pointed out that since last year, Xi’an, led by the construction of Qinchuangyuan’s innovation-driven platform, has made every effort to strengthen and optimize the innovation support platform and entrepreneurial space carrier, and continue to improve the “maker space + incubator + accelerator + park” incubation ecosystem, and innovative vitality. Fully released, the entrepreneurial momentum continued to increase.

In 2021, Xi’an will build a total of 300 mass-creation carriers above the municipal level, creating more than 400,000 jobs, 26 national-level incubators, and 78 nationally-recorded maker spaces, ranking sixth among sub-provincial cities. There were 403 projects to promote the in-situ transformation of scientific and technological achievements, with a contractual turnover of 220.9 billion yuan in the technology market, ranking second in sub-provincial cities. With 1,101 high-level talents introduced, Xi’an ranks fifth in the list of “the most attractive Chinese cities in the eyes of foreign talents”.

Innovation and entrepreneurship and maintaining stability and promoting employment have worked in the same direction. The city has added more than 300,000 market entities and provided 581,000 jobs. Up to now, a total of 1.84 billion yuan has been reduced for enterprises to reduce burdens and costs, benefiting 3.1 million people. Highlight the “dual chain” integration, draw the city’s 19 key industrial chain innovation resource maps and innovation maps, and improve the “1155+N” promotion mechanism for pillar industries. In 2021, there will be more than 7,100 high-tech enterprises in the city, with a R&D investment intensity of 5.18%, ranking in the sub-province Second class city.

Praise the entrepreneurial environment of Xi’an, let the dreams of entrepreneurs take root in the fertile soil of Xi’an

In the keynote report sharing session after the launching ceremony, two guests, Xie Jihua, chairman of Shanghai Technology Exchange, and Qiu Zhiming, chairman of Beifa Group Co., Ltd., gave wonderful keynote speeches.

Xie Jihua gave a sharing titled “Innovative Practice of Technology Element Market under China‘s High-quality Development”. He believed that the incubator itself is an effective carrier to promote the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and innovation and entrepreneurship are to promote universities, research institutes and universities. The integration of enterprises and small enterprises realizes the collaborative innovation of industrial clusters led by large enterprises, opens up various paths, and realizes the integration of various capital and technologies at home and abroad.

“Xi’an Shuangchuang has done a very good job, with a lot of physical space, and incubating many enterprises, including various services, which are doing very well.” Qiu Zhiming mentioned in the theme sharing “Gathering Advantageous Resources to Help the Development of Science and Technology Innovation” that it is necessary to establish Create a new ecosystem for entrepreneurship, improve the accompaniment system for entrepreneurship incubation, introduce leading enterprises, develop together in a group, and form a chain-type development entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurship Week provides a platform for entrepreneurs to interact and communicate, helping entrepreneurs to form consensus and enhance confidence. I hope this event will continue to be held, and entrepreneurs are welcome to invest and start business in Xi’an!” Representatives of entrepreneurs participating in the meeting have He expressed the hope that there will be more favorable policies to maximize the release of Xi’an’s entrepreneurship and innovation momentum, enhance the leading role of technological innovation in urban development, and enable entrepreneurs’ dreams to take root in the fertile soil of Xi’an.

On the afternoon of the 15th, the “Green and Low-Carbon Hydrogen Energy Potential”-Hydrogen Energy Industry Innovation and Development Forum was also held. Experts, scholars, and leading enterprises conducted exchanges and discussions around the theme of “Green and Low-Carbon Hydrogen Energy Potential”, and actively explored hydrogen energy. Industrial development path, promotion of hydrogen energy core technology, and empowerment for the development of Xi’an hydrogen energy industry.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Cheng Jing Guan Yingtu/Video Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Dou Yiming